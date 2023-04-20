Manchester United have faced adversity in recent weeks and weathered the storm well. After losing to Newcastle United at the start of April, many predicted an implosion for the Red Devils.

At the time, Erik Ten Hag's side weren't performing too well and were grinding results rather than comfortably earning them. However, they’ve managed to rise to the occasion since that league defeat to Newcastle.

The Reds have since won three of their last four games across competitions. As impressive as that looks, it could easily have been four wins out of four. The only time they failed to win in that period was against Sevilla in the quarterfinal first leg of the Europa League.

It was a game where Manchester United took complete control and rose into an early 2-0 lead in the first half. However, a late capitulation saw them concede twice as the visitors left Old Trafford with a draw.

A chance for Manchester United to redeem themselves

The result of a game doesn’t lie, but Sevilla probably deserved to lose against Manchester United in the first leg than draw.

The Spanish side was pummelled for almost 70 minutes. If not for the Red Devils’ wastefulness, they could’ve been at least 5-0 up. The bottom line, though, is that Manchester United failed to take their chances. That, coupled with injuries to centre-back pair Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, left them exposed at the back, and Sevilla took full advantage of that.

Manchester United now have an opportunity to right the wrongs of the first leg. They may be playing away from home, but this Sevilla team is not as strong as ones of the past.

Considering that the Red Devils have never beaten Sevilla in any European competition, this is the perfect opportunity to get the better of Jose Luis Mendilibar’s struggling side.

Huge injury boost for Red Devils

Another thing that makes Manchester United favourites for this game is the return of their injured stars.

The club have missed the services of several players in recent weeks due to injuries. However, Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabitzer and Luke Shaw returned to training this week and are in the squad to face Sevilla.

Rashford’s return, in particular, is a huge boost for the Red Devils, who have relied on the Englishman for goals (28) this season.

“They are available because that’s why they’re on the airplane. I will take my decisions tomorrow; today we trained, and we will see what the reaction is, and then tomorrow, we will take a decision,” Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Manutd.com. “You always want to keep players fit, which is the main objective, besides of course the main objective: win the game.”

In the first leg, Ten Hag’s hands were tied, as his team was beset by injuries,. However, he now has a lot of quality options to call upon due to the return of his injured stars, which may not bode well for Sevilla's chances of winning the tie.

