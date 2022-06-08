5 Returning Chelsea Players Thomas Tuchel Should Consider Ahead Of Next Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to rebuild his team this summer, ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Blues will aim to be competitive once again next season.

A couple of big name players have been linked with a possible move to Chelsea this summer. However, there haven't been any official signings as of yet by the club.

Tuchel, the German tactician, will have a lot of work to do in a bid to make his team improve next season. The Blues look set to lose a couple of key first-team players this summer.

Considering the already inflated transfer market, it will be very difficult for Chelsea and Tuchel to land all their preferred transfer targets in one window.

As such, the London club could explore the option of free transfers or probably utilizing a few returning players ahead of the new football season.

The Blues are known for having a plethora of stars sent out on loan. A total of 25 players were sent out on loan by Chelsea during the 2021-22 football campaign.

DENIED_BY_MENDY⭐⭐ @CFC_SANDS All Chelsea players out on loan. Who will be in the 22/23 squad?



Goalkeepers:

- Nathan Baxter

- Jamie Cumming

- Sami Tlemcani

- Ethan Wady

The Blues' preseason preparations are set to kick off in July. For Tuchel, it could be an opportunity to have a first-hand assessment of a couple of returning players ahead of next season.

Recall that the duo of Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek caught Tuchel's attention during their last preseason preparation. As such, they were integrated into the first-team squad last season.

The German tactician could once again dig deep to strengthen his team. As such, this article will take a look at some players Tuchel should consider.

#5 Nathan Baxter

Baxter had a decent loan spell at Hull City last season

One player who could be willing to prove himself to Tuchel in the preseason is young goalkeeper Baxter. He had an impressive loan spell in the Championship last season.

The 23-year-old is a highly rated prospect at Chelsea and stepped up his development over the past five years. He did so after embarking on his very first loan away from his parent club at the age of 17.

He could as well be presented with a chance to provide back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy next season. This would be pending if Kepa Arrizabalaga will be willing to play second fiddle to the Senegalese once again.

Baxter had an impressive loan spell with Championship club side Hull City last season. He played a total of 18 games across all competitions, conceding 18 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Hull City GK coach Barry Richardson on Nathan Baxter: "He's a very balanced young man but has a real desire to play at the top level. I think his future is bright. He looks like a very good Championship GK. He's calm, steady and made big saves, organised, and distributed well." Hull City GK coach Barry Richardson on Nathan Baxter: "He's a very balanced young man but has a real desire to play at the top level. I think his future is bright. He looks like a very good Championship GK. He's calm, steady and made big saves, organised, and distributed well." https://t.co/9qjkGQGtNR

The young English goalkeeper is definitely one player Tuchel should keep an eye on. The 2022-23 football season could be an opportunity for him to represent the Blues first-team.

#4 Dujon Sterling

Sterling was on loan at Championship side Blackpool last season

Another returning Chelsea star, who will also be hoping to catch the attention of Tuchel this preseason, will be young defender Sterling.

The 22-year-old right-back had a relatively solid loan spell with Championship club side Blackpool. He played well up to 2,103 minutes of football action.

The Blues were affected last season due to injuries suffered by defender Reece James. As such, it would be wise to keep Sterling as an outright back-up to the English defender.

While the 22-year-old defender may not be at the same level as James at right-back, he could be a perfect understudy for the young star.

Chelsea Loan Army @ChelseaLoanArmy The disrespect I'm hearing on reports that Tuchel is considering Dujon Sterling in the squad next season is ridiculous, considering no-one has actually watched him play this season.



No one is saying Dujon should be a starter, but he can perform a bit-part squad role. 🧵 The disrespect I'm hearing on reports that Tuchel is considering Dujon Sterling in the squad next season is ridiculous, considering no-one has actually watched him play this season.No one is saying Dujon should be a starter, but he can perform a bit-part squad role. 🧵 https://t.co/9xHvEknLV9

Sterling is athletic in nature, strong, fast, and also very versatile. As he can operate in any position across the right-hand side of the pitch.

#3 Emerson Palmeiri

Emerson was on loan at French club Lyon last season

With growing concerns surrounding the future of Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso, it will be a good bargain to keep Emerson as a backup to Ben Chilwell next season.

The Brazilian-born Italian international hasn't really been able to nail down a starting shirt at Chelsea since signing in 2018. He has always found himself playing second fiddle in the first-team.

Emerson had a relatively decent season at French side Lyon last campaign. Chelsea even wanted to bring the 27-year-old defender back in January, to cover up for the then-injured Chilwell.

The preseason preparations in July could be an opportunity for Tuchel to assess the left-back. As such, he could probably be given another opportunity to showcase his abilities with the first-team next season.

Emerson played a total of 36 games for Lyon across all competitions last season. Taking a combined total of 2,848 minutes of football action last season, scoring one goal.

#4 Armando Broja

Broja is a highly-rated player at Chelsea

Current reports are linking first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan as seen in Sky Sports. As such, there could be a chance for young striker Broja to secure first-team football next season.

The Albanian striker will no doubt be among the players Tuchel will want to assess closely in the preseason. He was impressive while out on loan with Premier League side Southampton last season.

Broja could possibly save Chelsea a lot of money in terms of looking for a replacement for Lukaku, should the Belgian eventually leave this summer.

His debut season in the Premier League was applauded by most supporters. He was able to prove himself at a young age, against top teams and defenders.

Broja scored a total of nine goals across all competitions for Southampton last season. Six of those came in the Premier League.

#5 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher had an outstanding loan spell at Crystal Palace

It would indeed be a big surprise if Chelsea's young star Gallagher fails to make the Blues' first-team next season following his exploits on loan at Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old midfielder was arguably Chelsea's most standout player on loan last season. His performance saw him win Crystal Palace's Player of the Season award.

Gallagher has already been tipped by most fans to break into Chelsea's first team and Tuchel will be hoping to assess the young star.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Another excellent Cobham talent shining. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly assured Conor Gallagher that he will have the opportunity to be an important player for Chelsea next season…Another excellent Cobham talent shining. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly assured Conor Gallagher that he will have the opportunity to be an important player for Chelsea next season…Another excellent Cobham talent shining. 🌟 https://t.co/7S7AlEiWse

The Englishman has all the qualities to thrive in Tuchel's midfield. His energetic and aggressive style of play could be a bonus for Chelsea's high-pressing game next season.

Gallagher also showed that he has an eye for goal, a trait that is lacking in Chelsea's midfield. He scored an impressive eight goals and provided five assists in 39 games for Crystal Palace.

