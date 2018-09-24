Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to kick-off a Premier League season

After their win over Southampton Liverpool remain the only PL team with a 100% record

Matchday 6 of the Premier League ended with a convincing 2-0 Arsenal win over Everton. But it was the results of two fixtures in particular that everybody had their eyes upon this week. The two fixtures were Liverpool vs Southampton, which was played on Saturday and West Ham vs Chelsea, which was played on Sunday.

To give you a little background as to why everyone was all agog about the results of these fixtures, we need to look at the team featuring in the matches. On one hand, we had Liverpool and on the other Chelsea. The only two teams in the Premier League who had a 100% record heading into Matchday 6.

Maurizio Sarri was on the verge of being only the third manager to win his first 6 matches in charge, but his run came to an abrupt end when Chelsea played a goalless draw with London neighbors West Ham. None the less, it was one of the brightest starts to the season for the Blues in recent years.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had no problem defeating the visiting Saints team 3-0. This makes Liverpool, the only team with a 100% record in the league. Also with 6 consecutive victories, it is also one of the longest winning starts to a Premier League by any club in the Premier League era.

So, without wasting any time let's look at the 5 teams who had the best start to their seasons in the history of the competition so far.

#5 Newcastle United (6 Wins, 1994-95 season)

Newcastle United started the 1994-95 campaign with 6 wins but finished sixth that season

Newcastle United, under Kevin Keegan, started the 1994-95 season with a series of victories. Including an unlikely win over Arsenal at the Highbury.

Their 100% record was brought to a halt by Liverpool, who held them to a 1-1 draw a St, James' Park, after 6 consecutive victories. Their high-flying start was a result of brilliant attacking play, which was led by the third highest goalscorer of the Premier League, Andy Cole.

Till date, the 6 consecutive wins secured by the Magpies remain the second-best start to a Premier League season by any club in PL history.

