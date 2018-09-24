Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to kick-off a Premier League season

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.72K   //    24 Sep 2018, 05:45 IST

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
After their win over Southampton Liverpool remain the only PL team with a 100% record

Matchday 6 of the Premier League ended with a convincing 2-0 Arsenal win over Everton. But it was the results of two fixtures in particular that everybody had their eyes upon this week. The two fixtures were Liverpool vs Southampton, which was played on Saturday and West Ham vs Chelsea, which was played on Sunday.

To give you a little background as to why everyone was all agog about the results of these fixtures, we need to look at the team featuring in the matches. On one hand, we had Liverpool and on the other Chelsea. The only two teams in the Premier League who had a 100% record heading into Matchday 6.

Maurizio Sarri was on the verge of being only the third manager to win his first 6 matches in charge, but his run came to an abrupt end when Chelsea played a goalless draw with London neighbors West Ham. None the less, it was one of the brightest starts to the season for the Blues in recent years.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had no problem defeating the visiting Saints team 3-0. This makes Liverpool, the only team with a 100% record in the league. Also with 6 consecutive victories, it is also one of the longest winning starts to a Premier League by any club in the Premier League era.

So, without wasting any time let's look at the 5 teams who had the best start to their seasons in the history of the competition so far.

#5 Newcastle United (6 Wins, 1994-95 season)


Newcastle United League Divison One Champions 1992/93
Newcastle United started the 1994-95 campaign with 6 wins but finished sixth that season

Newcastle United, under Kevin Keegan, started the 1994-95 season with a series of victories. Including an unlikely win over Arsenal at the Highbury.

Their 100% record was brought to a halt by Liverpool, who held them to a 1-1 draw a St, James' Park, after 6 consecutive victories. Their high-flying start was a result of brilliant attacking play, which was led by the third highest goalscorer of the Premier League, Andy Cole.

Till date, the 6 consecutive wins secured by the Magpies remain the second-best start to a Premier League season by any club in PL history.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
6 longest winning streaks in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who are having an impressive...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League clubs with the most number of loaned out...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool aren't ready to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Four longest winning starts to a Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Power Rankings for Matchday 5
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League clubs that have a famous fan following...
RELATED STORY
5 signings that will light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
4 Alternative Candidates for 2018/19 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us