Revealed: Loan fee Chelsea are paying Juventus for Zakaria and the price to buy him permanently 

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the financial details behind Chelsea's loan signing of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Blues snapped up the 25-year-old in a deadline day swoop and the Swiss international will spend the season on loan at Stamford Bridge. According to Romano, Chelsea will pay a €3 million loan fee for the player, plus a potential €1 million in add-ons.

Buy option will be available for €28m guaranteed fee plus €5m add-ons. Chelsea will pay €3m fixed loan fee to Juventus for Denis Zakaria, plus €1m add-ons.

There is also a clause in the deal which will allow the Premier League club to buy Zakaria for €28 million, with another €5 million in add-ons. The box-to-box midfielder is a much-needed option in the center of the park for Thomas Tuchel's side, who have started the season in slow fashion.

Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are recovering from injuries, while Conor Gallagher has endured a difficult start to life back at Stamford Bridge.

Zakaria only joined Juventus in January from Borussia Monchengladbach for £7.74 million (Transfermarkt), as his contract was about to expire at the German giants.

The energetic midfielder failed to make much of an impact in Turin, as he only made 15 appearances for the Old Lady before being shipped out on-loan.

Denis Zakaria 'cannot wait' to start life at Chelsea following deadline day switch

The defensive midfielder will certainly bring a presence and physicality to a team, who are lacking a certain robustness in midfield this season.

Following the announcement of his arrival, Zakaria sent a message to his new fanbase, as he told the club's official website:

"I want to say hi to all the Chelsea fans. I’m very happy and proud to be a Blue and I cannot wait to see you soon at Stamford Bridge."

The midfielder has plenty of experience in European competition and has also earned 40 caps for Switzerland. He was a key part of the side that reached the European Championship quarter-finals last summer as they beat world champions France.

Blues chairman Todd Boehly added on the signing:

"Denis is a talented midfielder with lots of quality and skill. He will add depth and range to our squad this season, and we are looking forward to watching him play in Chelsea blue."

Co-owners Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano further stated:

"Denis brings top-level and international experience, and his mix of tenacity and great distribution will be assets to our team. We’re happy to have him with us and welcome him to London."

I’ll be honest. Considering Chelsea were months behind & had no board or Dof, Tuchel & Todd didn’t do too bad. SterlingKoulibaly Cucurella Fofana Aubayemang ZakariaI’ll be honest. Considering Chelsea were months behind & had no board or Dof, Tuchel & Todd didn’t do too bad.

