Revealed: The best Brazilian players in the Premier League right now

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 596 // 15 Sep 2018, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Richarlison earned his first international cap, based on a series of stellar performances for Everton this season.

The Seleção, are known to produce some of the finest footballers the world has ever seen. And the sheer number of attacking talent that comes from Brazil is unbelievable.

Brazilian players, especially the attackers really have something special about them. They are skilful, always running down the pitch and they can score some goals. Over the years Premier League has seen its fair share of Brazilians plying their trade in the league.

Well, it is quite obvious that best of the best Brazilians prefer Spain as their favourite destination. With players like Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho all having played in La Liga in their peak years, it is sad that Premier League fans never get to see them play in England.

But that by no means suggests that all the Brazilians playing in the EPL are not good enough. If we look at the EPL clubs we'll find that the two best goalkeepers of the Seleção currently play in the league. Even the Brazil No.9 plays for a Premier League club.

So, with all that being said let's look at the top 5 Brazilian Premier League players of the season so far.

#5 David Luiz

Luiz has started in every fixture for Chelsea so far.

The 31-year-old player, who is currently on his second stint at Stamford Bridge, has put in one of the best defensive performances in the league so far.

David Luiz has started in all the fixtures for the Blues this season. He has been part of the Chelsea defense that has only conceded three goals so far.

Stats suggest that he has been the best performing Brazilian defender in the league. He has helped his club keep two clean sheets in four matches. According to Squawka, David Luiz has delivered more successful long balls than any other Chelsea player. And also has seen more of the ball, with the second highest number of passes by any Chelsea player.

This goal scoring defender is without a doubt the best Brazilian defender playing in the league right now.

1 / 5 NEXT