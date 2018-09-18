Review of week 5 Premier League predictions

Comparing our GW5 predictions with the actual results...

And the actual results were - the winning team name in italics and underlined!

#1 Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool

Our prediction was 1-1 (oh-oh!)

Liverpool lived up to their billing as title contenders by swatting aside one of their closest rivals.

The scoreline may evoke a feeling of a close contest, but this one was anything but that!

Spurs looked out of the league, and out of energy, hanging on to dear life on various occasions during the game.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have continued their perfect start, which could possibly continue until they face Chelsea in a couple of weeks (it could end for either or both teams)!

#2 AFC Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester City

Our prediction was 2-1 (right on cue!)

Bournemouth continued to impress, with this high scoring win over Leicester!

The front line of Bournemouth looks sharp and on par with some of the best-attacking units on show in the Premier League.

That they managed to score 4 goals against a defensive unit comprising of Wes Morgan, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell makes it even more impressive!

