Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part 3 and Looking towards next season

2017-18 was a season of progress at Liverpool.

The final months of the 2017-18 season saw Liverpool flow with togetherness.

The last two months of Liverpool's season would determine the extent of their success this season. The Reds were in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and were in pole position to qualify for it next season through the league. The lack of quality squad depth started to show quite prominently as more players started getting injured.

Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would all have their seasons ended due to injuries. This left Liverpool with a very limited line-up for the remainder of the season. Luckily, the lot of players who were fit had done extremely well for the Reds.

This was the time where Liverpool needed all their stars to be firing, a very critical period. The Reds had more to play for at the end of 2017-18, than the end of most seasons in the last decade or two. European qualification and possible immortality were on the line for these players, as they prepared for the final two months of a crazy season.

April

April was Liverpool's best overall month in Europe, for a very long time.

Liverpool's first piece of action after the final international break of the season was a trip to Selhurst Park, a place where their worst nightmares came true. The Reds put in a gutsy performance to win 2-1, before their huge quarter-final first leg. Liverpool's attack took Manchester City completely by storm as they raced to a 3-0 lead within half an hour. A stupendous defensive display ensured that City didn't score an away goal, giving the Reds a huge advantage.

A boring goalless draw at Everton followed before the daunting second leg at the Etihad Stadium. A dire first-half performance put doubts on whether Liverpool would qualify, but a counter-attacking masterclass led to a 2-1 victory for Liverpool on the night. The Reds were in their first Champions League semi-final in ten years.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield, before a couple of draws against relegation certainties meant that their Champions League spot was not yet confirmed. In between a 2-2 draw at West Brom and a 0-0 draw to Stoke, Liverpool gave their best-attacking performance of the season. A rampant Red frontline wrecked havoc against Roma at Anfield, as Mo Salah was the star of the show.

His brace took Liverpool to a 5-0 lead and comfort. However, two late goals from Roma meant that the tie was not over. Liverpool still had a huge battle on their hands if they were to reach the Champions League final.