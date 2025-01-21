RFS vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

RFS will face AFC Ajax Amsterdam at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday in another round of the league phase in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League. The home side have failed to perform on the continental stage this season and are running out of time to save their season as they sit 34th in the table with just two points.

They were beaten 2-1 by Maccabi Tel Aviv in their last match and had a chance to snatch a much-needed point at the death but failed to capitalize as Janis Ikaunieks missed from 12 yards. The Latvian outfit are five points away from the qualification playoff spots and must win on Thursday to retain any hopes of advancement.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam enjoyed a bright start to their Europa League campaign, although they have hit a rough patch in recent games. They were beaten 3-1 on home turf by Serie A side Lazio in their last group game and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with 10 points and will be targeting a strong finish to the group phase as they seek automatic advancement to the knockout stages.

RFS vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between RFS and Ajax.

The Amsterdam outfit have scored 14 goals in the Europa League this season. Only Galatasaray and Olympique Lyonnais (15) have scored more.

RFS are one of five teams in the continental showpiece this season without a win.

Ajax have the best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

RFS vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

The Latvian outfit have been out of competitive action since last month after rounding up their domestic assignments in November. They have lost their last two competitive games at Daugava Stadium and could see that streak extend here.

Ajax, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games, most recently beating Heerenveen 2-0 in the league. They are by far the stronger side ahead of Thursday's matchup and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: RFS 0-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

RFS vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)

