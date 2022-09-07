"Ridiculously selfish", "Ruined an insane MNM goal" - Fans enraged with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for refusing to pass to Neymar after incredible Lionel Messi run

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe guided Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a commanding 2-1 win against Juventus in their Champions League clash on Tuesday (September 7). However, the brilliant effort on display from the Parisians would have seen yet another goal in the 51st minute, and fans were not happy about the missed opportunity.

A brilliant counter-attack from the French outfit saw Messi pick up the ball deep in their own third, with most Juventini players caught out of position. Messi beat his marker and drove down the right flank alongside Mbappe before playing on the Frenchman, who carried the ball into the final third.

Already having bagged a brace, Mbappe marauded into the box from the right and decided to take his chance at goal, but missed the target entirely. It did not help that Neymar had run in from the left area. A squared pass from the former Monaco man to his Brazilian teammate would likely have resulted in a goal.

Rather than pass it to Neymar, Mbappe mishit his shot, and many fans took to Twitter to slam the superstar for his selfishness.

Here is a selection of tweets from the enraged fans:

Juan @fraudiesta1 Mbappe is soooooo selfish wowwwww, ruined an insane MNM goal Mbappe is soooooo selfish wowwwww, ruined an insane MNM goal

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Mbappé is ridiculously selfish. That should’ve been a Neymar goal & game over. Mbappé is ridiculously selfish. That should’ve been a Neymar goal & game over.

Akhlash @Akhlash_lm10 I've never seen more selfish player than Mbappe. If he keeps doing this, his teammate will start hating him soon I've never seen more selfish player than Mbappe. If he keeps doing this, his teammate will start hating him soon https://t.co/kZF9VBXhbU

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Mbappe should be apologising to Neymar for wasting his run. That's too selfish. Mbappe should be apologising to Neymar for wasting his run. That's too selfish.

Liam @ThatWasMessi Mbappe might be the most selfish attacker I've ever seen. Even the selfish Ronaldo is passing that ball to Neymar lmao Mbappe might be the most selfish attacker I've ever seen. Even the selfish Ronaldo is passing that ball to Neymar lmao

Ronaldo will never let this happen @Sammy_olufemi Mbappe be ruining some amazing plays, I love dude but stop being selfish Mbappe be ruining some amazing plays, I love dude but stop being selfish

Manal ✨ @njr_manal Game over, without Ney being injured, thank God.

Conclusion: mbappé is still as selfish as ever. hate him for that. Game over, without Ney being injured, thank God.Conclusion: mbappé is still as selfish as ever. hate him for that.

Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip Selfish from Mbappe. Play it to Neymar & it is 3. Messi did really well too. Poor from the Frenchman. #UCL Selfish from Mbappe. Play it to Neymar & it is 3. Messi did really well too. Poor from the Frenchman. #UCL

MÂCLØRD @maclord_xavier Honestly, PSG should have let Mbappé leave. A terribly selfish footballer!! Honestly, PSG should have let Mbappé leave. A terribly selfish footballer!!

It also did not help that Juventus ended up scoring from a corner, barely two minutes after Mbappe's missed chance. However, the Bianconeri could add no further goals. PSG took home all three points and will be generally pleased with the performances on display, even if they couldn't keep a clean sheet.

Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi on form as trio guide PSG to Champions League win against Juventus

Aside from the failed opportunity to make it three goals for PSG, the attacking trident was on hand to perform admirably and see off the lackluster Bianconeri. From the get-go, the Parisians hounded their Italian opponents, attacking with intent and eventually opening the scoring early on.

Brilliant link-up play between the attackers saw Mbappe score in the fifth minute, with Neymar turning provider through a well-weighted pass to tear open the defense. The France international scored his second in the 22nd minute, this time assisted by Achraf Hakimi, who played a remarkable one-two to slice through the defense.

Weston McKennie finally reduced the deficit for Juventus with a powered header that beat Gianluigi Donnarumma's outstretched frame. Although they scored in the 53rd minute, the Italian outfit were unable to equalize, eventually leaving the Parc des Princes without a single point.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit