Riga FC vs Derry City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2022

The UEFA Conference League qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches as Derry City FC lock horns with an impressive Riga FC side in an important clash at the Skonto Stadium on Wednesday.

Riga FC vs Derry City FC Preview

Derry City FC are currently in third place in the League of Ireland Premier Division and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat last week and will need to work hard in this match.

Riga FC are also in impressive form at the moment and are in third place in the Latvian Higher League at the moment. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Valmieras in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Riga FC vs Derry City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Riga FC have an impressive record against Derry City FC and have won the only European fixture that has been played between the two teams.

Derry City FC are not at their best at the moment and have conceded four goals in their last two matches in all competitions.

Derry City FC are unbeaten in their last four matches in the League of Ireland Premier Division but did suffer defeat in the reverse fixture last week.

Riga FC, on the other hand, have picked up only one point from their last two matches in the Latvian Higher League and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Derry City FC have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matches in the League of Ireland Premier Division and will need to find a way to replicate their league success in this match.

Riga FC vs Derry City FC Prediction

Derry City FC have stepped up to the plate in the league but will need to replicate their domestic success on the European front. The away side has grown in stature this year and will look to reverse a daunting 2-0 scoreline.

Riga FC can pack a punch on their day and were impressive in the first leg last week. The Irish outfit is in better form at the moment and holds a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Riga FC 2-1 Derry City FC

Riga FC vs Derry City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Riga FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Riga FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Ramos to score - Yes

