Rijeka vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Action continues in the Europa League this week, as Italian giants Napoli travel to Croatia to take on Rijeka in a group stage clash.

Napoli are looking to rebound from a stunning loss at the weekend to minnows Sassuolo, while Rijeka simply want to get off the mark in the Europa League.

They’ve lost their opening two matches of the competition to Real Sociedad and AZ Alkmaar.

Rijeka vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Rijeka’s domestic form has been mixed this season. They’ve played seven league matches, winning four and losing three. Their most recent game saw them defeated 2-0 by Sibenik after they were reduced to 10 men.

The Croatian side haven’t won a game since October 17, and have yet to pick up a point in the Europa League, most recently being hammered 4-1 by AZ Alkmaar.

Napoli started their 2020-21 Serie A campaign strongly. They won four of their opening five matches, losing only to champions Juventus. However, the loss to Sassuolo will definitely have dented their confidence – alongside a 0-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in their opening Europa League fixture.

Rijeka form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Napoli form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Rijeka vs Napoli Team News

Rijeka will be missing a pair of players for this game. Midfielder Tibor Halilovic is sidelined with a knee injury, while striker Milan Ristovski is out with an ankle fracture.

Injured: Tibor Halilovic, Milan Ristovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli will be without striker Victor Osimhen. He’s suspended for this game following his red card against Real Sociedad last week. Playmaker Lorenzo Insigne is also a doubt due to injury, although he may take a spot on the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lorenzo Insigne

Suspended: Victor Osimhen

Rijeka vs Napoli Predicted XI

Rijeka predicted XI (5-3-2): Ivan Nevistic, Ivan Tomecak, Joao Escoval, Ivan Lepinjica, Hrvoje Smolcic, Armando Anastasio, Franko Andrijasevic, Domagoj Pavicic, Stjepan Loncar, Sandro Kulenovic, Sterling Yateke

Napoli predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina, Elseid Hysaj, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz, Matteo Politano, Stanislav Lobotka, Hirving Lozano, Andrea Petagna

Rijeka vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli found themselves on the end of a bad upset this weekend, but they should be able to right the ship in this game. Rijeka are not the strongest side defensively and shipping four goals to AZ Alkmaar doesn’t bode well for them.

Napoli will be without arguably their key player in Lorenzo Insigne, but should still have more than enough firepower – and more than enough defensive stability – to come away with a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Rijeka 0-2 Napoli