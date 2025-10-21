Rijeka vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Rijeka and Sparta Prague will battle for three points in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Slaven Belupo in the Croatian HNK over the weekend. Daniel Adu Adjei put them ahead in first-half injury time while Andrija Filipovic equalized in the 74th minute.

Sparta Prague, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Slovacko in the Czechia Chance Liga.

The Maroons will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them thrash Shamrock Rovers 4-1 at home. Rijeka fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Noah.

Rijeka vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sparta Prague are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (four wins).

Rijeka have won just one of their last six competitive games (three losses).

This will be Rijeka's first competitive meeting against Czech opposition. Sparta have an even record in six games against Croatian opposition, winning, losing and drawing two games each.

Six of Sparta's last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Rijeka's last seven games against top-flight opposition have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Rijeka vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Rijeka won a long-awaited league title last season but their title defense has started in the worst way possible. They have won just one of 10 games and find themselves 11 points off Dinamo Zagreb, having already changed managers this season. Furthermore, their continental campaign got off to a poor start and a return to home comforts might not inspire confidence, having won just one of their last six games in front of their fans.

Sparta Prague have drawn their last two games, having won the prior four on the bounce. Five of their last seven games in UEFA competitions have produced three goals or more, while six of their last eight victories have come by a 2+ goal margin.

We are backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rijeka 1-3 Sparta Prague

Rijeka vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip1 - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sparta to score over 1.5 goals

