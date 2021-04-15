Rino Foschi urges Juventus to sell Cristiano Ronaldo and build the team around Paulo Dybala

Former Turin and Palermo club director Rino Foschi recently claimed that Juventus should sell Cristiano Ronaldo and continue to try and build their team around Paulo Dybala.

"Juve with Ronaldo hit an important goal," Foschi said. "But I would go on with Dybala and start a new cycle. Ronaldo wants to win the cup and thinks about goals, it’s an industry. Between the two I would sacrifice him."

The comments from Foschi come in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the Bianconeri's finances deeply. Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, a move that proved to be a massive commercial draw for the Old Lady. The Portuguese player has been successful in Turin, scoring 97 goals in 126 appearances and playing his part in back-to-back Scudetto wins.

Gattuso🗣️ : "Cristiano Ronaldo is an Animal. He's still producing incredible numbers despite his age. Hitting the 30 goal mark in Serie A is not easy and he looks on course to do it for the second consecutive season."🔥 pic.twitter.com/tUoVCOmEFv — CristianoXtra™ (@RonaldoZone_) April 15, 2021

However, there are many that claim that the 36-year-old's massive salary puts a strain on the club's finances, and that manager Andrea Pirlo has struggled to build the team around his talismanic abilities.

The Italian has Paulo Dybala at his disposal, but due to the Argentine's injury, he has been forced into forming an unlikely strike-partnership between Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata - who is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid.

"I hope to use Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, and Paulo Dybala together this year" - Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Speaking prior to Juventus' 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo revealed that he hopes to be able to use Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, and Cristiano Ronaldo together at some point this season.

"I do hope to be able to use Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Dybala together at some point," Pirlo said.

The Italian also revealed what lies ahead for Paulo Dybala's future, claiming he is yet to see the best of the Argentine due to his injury issues this year.

"I’ve always said Dybala is an important player and unfortunately I haven’t had him at my disposal very much this season," the Italian added. "Let’s look at the present, because that is more important than the future. He still has a year left on his contract, so we will have him here next season. Dybala is a player who makes the difference."

Paulo Dybala does not yet have any agreement with Juve, his contract will expire in June 2022 and there is the possibility of a sale in the summer: beware of surprises, or possible swap deals because Dybala can be a real opportunity. [@FabrizioRomano] #MUFC #UR pic.twitter.com/YWutvlRuaD — United Reveal (@UnitedReveal) April 12, 2021

Juventus have a difficult decision to make on the future of their attacking options. The Bianconeri have both Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo in the final year of their contracts next year, with an extension or sale imminent for either player. Andrea Pirlo's side also have the option to shell out €45 million for a permanent move for Alvaro Morata, or to extend his loan deal by another season for €10 million.