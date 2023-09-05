Rio Ferdinand feels Chelsea star must be feeling ‘really disappointed’ now, explains reason

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said that Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling could be bemused for not making the England squad for the upcoming international break.

Sterling, 28, has found form for a new-look Blues side under Mauricio Pochettino. After drawing blanks in his first two league games of the season, the former Manchester City man bagged a brace in the Blues' 3-0 league win at home to newly promoted Luton Town.

The Englishman, though, drew another blank in Chelsea's disappointing 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Nevertheless, Ferdinand reckons considering Sterling's early season form, the attacker ought to have made Gareth Southgate's squad, considering questionable selections like Harry Maguire.

Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“If I was Sterling, I’d be very disappointed, bearing in mind what he’s done for this England team when he’s been in or around it."

“If you’re going by the yard stick that Gareth’s using with the likes of Maguire and Phillips, why is it all right for them guys to get in and not him? …. Sterling’s probably been the main bright spark at Chelsea.”

Since arriving from City last season, Sterling had an underwhelming debut season at Stamford Bridge, bagging nine goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions. He has added two more goals and four games to that tally this season.

Meanwhile, England take on Ukraine in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on September 9 before playing Scotland in a friendly three days later.

How has Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling fared for England?

Raheem Sterling

Four-time Premier League winner Raheem Sterling has had a fairly successful career with The Three Lions. In 82 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 20 goals and 27 assists.

He made his debut in 2012 in a 4-2 defeat in Sweden. Since then, the attacker has played for England at three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022) and two European Championships.

The Blues attacker's last appearance for Southgate's side came in the 2-1 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal defeat to France. His best run with England is a Euro 2020 runner-up and 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal finish.