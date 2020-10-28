Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has voiced his opinion on Manchester City, Liverpool and his former club's chances in the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

He believes that although Manchester City have kickstarted their season on a strong note, they do not have the firepower present within the ranks of current holders Bayern Munich to press for the title.

The Manchester United great predicted Liverpool as a better-placed team, while adding that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's charges cannot be considered as favorites.

Ferdinand claimed that Manchester United will excel in the group stages but consistency will be key for them to build on last season's semi-final finish in the Europa League.

"Consistency the key for Manchester United," says Ferdinand

Manchester United recorded a statement victory against Paris Saint-Germain in their UCL opener

In recent years, English teams such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have led the charge in Europe's top-tier competition, proving their supremacy on the continental level.

Premier League sides finally seem to be achieving what was expected of them when tied against the other big teams in the UCL.

Ferdinand feels City and Liverpool will once again light up the big stage. On their chances for the season, the former Manchester United center-back said:

"I want to see exciting football and when Manchester City are flying they’re such an exciting team to watch and I enjoy sitting here watching them. Whether or not they’re going to have enough to get over the line, with their quality and the consistency that Bayern have. [I don’t know]"

He continued:

"And I still feel Liverpool are a stronger outfit so I put City probably around third or fourth choice for me."

In comparison, Manchester United have a tougher group this season, with two of last campaign's top four in Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig present in their seed.

However, their telling 2-1 victory against PSG on opening day put forth a huge statement of intent, and Ferdinand reckons Manchester United can go through the group stages.

He did not place them in the same bracket as Manchester City and Liverpool, stating:

"I don’t think Manchester United are going to be one of the teams I’d put as favorites. I wouldn’t put them in that bracket. I think they’ll do very well getting out this group they’re in and they’ve had a fantastic start. I they’ll do well getting out of that and then just hope to improve from there. But consistency is the key for this season for Man United improving on last season."

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have won their opening two fixtures, and Manchester United will have a chance to replicate the same when RB Leipzig visit Old Trafford later today.

