RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivise returns with a fresh set of fixtures as RKC Waalwijk welcome Ajax to the Mandemakers Stadion on Sunday.

RKC Waalwijk will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to FC Emmen last time out.

The Kannibals raced to a three-goal lead in the first half, before Cyril Ngonge scored a consolation goal for the visitors just before the full-time whistle.

Fred Grim’s men have now picked up just four points from their last five games, and this poor form has seen them drop to 14th place in the league table.

Ajax, likewise, will also aim to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Italian outfit AS Roma in their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.

However, Erik ten Haag’s men have been utterly dominant in the Eredivise, where they sit at the top of the table with an 11 point gap.

They are currently unbeaten in 16 league games, dating back to their shock 2-1 loss to FC Twente back in December. This superb run has yielded 42 points, after picking up 13 wins and three draws in that time.

A win here will serve as a huge confidence boost ahead of their Europa League return leg against AS Roma.

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Head-To-Head

Ajax are on an outstanding run against RKC Waalwijk. The Amsterdam outfit are unbeaten in this fixture, picking up 25 wins in 29 games. RKC Waalwijk have managed to secure four draws.

This is the second meeting of both sides this term, with Ajax grabbing a comprehensive 3-0 win in September’s reverse fixture.

Ajax Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

RKC Waalwijk Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Team News

RKC Waalwijk

Dutch forward Morad El Haddouti has been out since November 2020 with an unknown injury and is the only guaranteed absentee for the hosts.

Injured: Morad El Haddouti

Suspended: None

Ajax

Ajax head into Sunday’s clash without a few key players due to injury concerns. Perri Schuurs (knee), Maarten Stekelenburg (knee), Daley Blind (ankle) and Noussair Mazraoui (eye) will be unable to feature for Ajax due to injuries.

Andre Onana is ineligible to feature in goal as he continues to serve his lengthy suspension.

Injured: Perr Schuurs, Maarten Stekelenburg, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui

Suspended: Andre Onana

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Predicted XI

RKC Waalwijk predicted XI (4-3-3): Kostas Lamprou, Said Bakari, Melle Meulensteen, Ahmed Touba, Thierry Lutonda, Richard van der Venne, Ayman Azhil, Anas Tahiri, James Efmorfidis, Finn Stokkers, Lennerd Daneels

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Edson Alvarez, Jurrien Timber; Devyne Rensch, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Antony; Sebastian Haller

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Prediction

Both sides are located at opposite ends of the Eredivise table due to their contrasting performances this season. Ajax have been utterly dominant against the hosts and we fancy they claim another win against the visitors.

Prediction: RKC Waalwijk 0-4 Ajax