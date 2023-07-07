Robert Lewandowski’s partner sends one-word reaction as Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares bikini snap from holiday 

Robert Lewandowski's partner Anna was left awestruck by Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's latest Instagram post of herself holidaying in a bikini.

Roccuzzo, 35, and Messi, 36, have been enjoying a holiday in the Caribbean. The Daily Mail claim that the couple are vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Argentine influencer posted a snap on her Instagram account, taking in the Caribbean sun on a beach while wearing a pink bikini.

The Argentine influencer's post has already garnered over 1.6 million likes and Anna Lewandowska was wowed by her friend. She replied in the comments:

"Guapaaaaa" translated to "Beautiful."

Antonela Roccuzzo can expect many more beach outings as her partner Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami. The iconic forward could have joined Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona but decided against a return to Camp Nou.

Roccuzzo and Lewandowska's connection has grown recently and they met up during the Paris Fashion Week last October. They have regularly left comments on one another's Instagram posts indicating their friendship is deepening.

Lewandowski and Messi both enjoyed stellar past seasons at club and country level. The latter won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina while the Polish striker won the La Liga title with Barcelona.

Antonela Roccuzzo had pushed for Lionel Messi to join Lewandowski at Barcelona

Antonela Roccuzzo (left) wanted Messi (middle) to join Lewandowski (right) at Barca.

Lionel Messi's decision to snub a return to Barca came down to his doubts over their financial stability. The legendary forward was forced to leave Camp Nou in 2021 as the Catalan giants were unable to afford a new contract for their No.10.

The Blaugrana icon headed to PSG in 2021 on a free transfer but he and Antonela Roccuzzo struggled with adaption in Paris during his time at PSG. Messi told TyC Sports last year:

"Luckily the children's adaptation was spectacular. We always had that fear, that the children would have a hard time with the change. And it was the opposite. It was very easy, they adapted very quickly to school, to friends, day by day. For Antonela and me it was more difficult."

Hence, when a potential return to Barcelona arose this summer it was claimed that Roccuzzo pushed for her husband to make a return. Catalonia was the place they called home during his 16 seasons in La Liga.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that Rocuzzo was playing a key role in trying to persuade Lionel Messi to rejoin Barca. Lewandowski was also keen for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to join him at Camp Nou:

“We have to wait a few days to see if Leo comes back. We may know more in the next few days. It would be fantastic!”

However, Messi opted for Inter Miami, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the option of a third. He could make his debut against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on July 22.

