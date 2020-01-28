Roma lining up move for Pedro, Blues might resort to Jovic as other deals seem unlikely and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 28th January 2020

Pedro might be on his way out of Stamford Bridge

In today's edition, we've got an update on Spaniard Pedro's future at the club, the Blues' attempts to sign a striker are also discussed whilst there's an update on the Stamford Bridge outfit's attempt to sign Jude Bellingham.

Pedro bid being lined up by Roma

After being out of the first-team picture since the arrival of Frank Lampard, Chelsea winger Pedro has piqued the interest of AS Roma, who are keen on signing the former Barcelona man.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has been the subject of interest from MLS side’s New York City FC and Inter Miami FC, whilst Vissel Kobe have also been linked to Pedro recently.

It is believed that Roma are interested in signing two wingers this month, and with a €13 million move for Barcelona youngster Carles Perez all but sealed, the Italian outfit will now switch their attention towards Pedro, but he is not the only target they’re monitoring.

Pedro is at the stage of his career where he has to potentially decide between staying in Europe or make the move Stateside or to China and Japan, where the financial rewards are significant.

Blues receive Bellingham boost

Jude Bellingham, Birmingham City’s 16-year-old wunderkind, who is the subject of a reported £30 million bid from Manchester United, remains unconvinced on whether moving to the Red Devils will be the correct decision for his career.

This has provided a boost to Chelsea, who along with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are interested in acquiring the services of the teenage midfielder.

According to Duncan Castles, Bellingham’s hesitance towards joining United has given other clubs who are in for him a ray of hope.

"We are further forward. There are multiple other offers for Bellingham," he said on the Transfer Window Podcast.

"Clubs, I have been told, who have made offers include Aston Villa, Leicester, Chelsea, Everton and one foreign club.

"I know Borussia Dortmund are very interested in the player, Arsenal are also extremely interested in the player.”

Chelsea might go for Jovic as last resort

Luka Jovic

Having failed to land their first-choice target for the striking positions in Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Chelsea have been left wanting so far in the January window.

Their pursuit of Edinson Cavani also hasn’t materialised, with the Uruguayan set to join Atletico Madrid. As such, Frank Lampard’s options have whittled down significantly, and with Tottenham Hotspur looking increasingly likely to sign Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, Chelsea’s last resort might be to go all-in for Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic.

Despite their apparent need for the Serbian hitman, reports have suggested that the Blues aren’t actively looking to sign him and he is way down on their list of targets. For now, they’ve kept him as a backup option if they fail to land their other options.

