Roma’s amazing sold players XI

Roma have sold many of their key players in recent seasons

Roma are one of the best clubs in Italy and in the last five years, they finished second in the league thrice and in the third position twice. They also reached the semifinal of the Champions League last season after overturning a 4-1 deficit from the first leg to beat Barcelona in the quarterfinal.

What’s stopping them from going all the way in the league and in cup competitions is probably their inability to keep their top players. They cannot be blamed for this as there are several other clubs across Europe that can offer more money and a better chance of winning silverware.

Their current director of football, Monchi, is renowned for replacing outgoing stars with bargain buys. This is what’s helping them sustain their consecutive run of finishes in a Champions League place.

That being said, one cannot help but wonder how brilliant this Roma team would have been if they managed to keep their best players. So here is a brilliant XI featuring only players sold by Roma and are currently active.

Honourable mentions: Hector Moreno, Alessio Romagnoli, Vasilis Torosidis, Urby Emanuelson, Adem Ljajic, Mattia Destro, Jeremy Menez, Fabio Borini, Gervinho and Iago Falque

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson is the world's most expensive goalkeeper

Alisson joined Roma in 2016 and spent his first season in Europe as an understudy to Wojciech Szczęsny. A year later, the Brazilian was starting in goal for Roma on a regular basis after the Pole moved to Juventus on a permanent deal.

Even though Alisson wasn’t a regular for Roma in his first season, he was Brazil’s #1 since the end of 2015.

The 2017/18 season saw the best of the Brazilian. He was one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and had the second-best save success rate in Europe’s Top 5 leagues after Jan Oblak.

He was on the radar of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool. Eventually, the Merseyside club signed him for £56 million plus £9 million in add-ons. This makes him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

