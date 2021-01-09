Roma vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma welcome Inter Milan to the iconic Stadio Olimpico in their Serie A fixture on Sunday.

This highly-anticipated clash will pit some of the most in-form players in the league against each other as Inter's Romelu Lukaku and Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan face off.

The visitors suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria in their previous outing. Fortunately for the Nerazzurri, city rivals AC Milan also fell to Juventus, so they remain one point behind the leaders.

Roma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced off 207 times across all competitions. As expected, the Nerazzurri have been the dominant side in the fixture.

They have 90 wins to their name while the Giallorossi have won 61 times. A total of 56 games have ended in draws and. Interestingly, all five of their meetings since 2018 have ended in stalemates.

They last met in July 2020, with the fixture at the Stadio Olimpico ending in a 2-2 draw. Lukaku scored an 88th-minute equalizer for the visitors.

Roma form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-L-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-W-W

Roma vs Inter Milan Team News

Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola is in contention to start against Inter Milan after a lengthy injury layoff

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will be without Nicolò Zaniolo, who is a long-term absentee. Riccardo Calafiori and Pedro are also not expected to feature in this Sunday showdown.

Leonardo Spinazzola has been given the all-clear to play against Inter. Davide Santon and Federico Fazio may undergo a late fitness test to determine their involvement.

Injured: Nicolò Zaniolo, Riccardo Calafiori, Pedro

Doubtful: Davide Santon, Federico Fazio

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Danilo D'Ambrosio picked up an injury in Inter's 2-1 loss to Sampdoria

Inter wing-back Danilo D'Ambrosio suffered a knee injury in their previous outing that will keep him out for some time.

Andrea Pinamonti and Matias Vecino's availability for the game is doubtful.

Injured: Andrea Pinamonti, Danilo D'Ambrosio

Doubtful: Matias Vecino

Suspended: None

Roma vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Bruno Peres; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozović; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction

Both teams have one loss and four wins from their last five fixtures. They have been prolific in front of the goal and competent at the back.

This game is a particularly difficult one to predict as both sides have a lot of talented players in their ranks, who are in great form at the moment.

We predict an engaging contest in the Italian capital, which will most likely end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Roma 2-2 Inter Milan