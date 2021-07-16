Roma vs Ternana prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

AS Roma take on Serie B side Ternana in their second pre-season friendly encounter on Sunday at Centro Sportivo Fulvio Bernardini.

The Serie A side got their pre-season underway with a friendly clash against Serie D side Montecatini on Thursday. In the first game under new manager Jose Mourinho, the capital club ran riot scoring 10 goals, with Borja Mayoral netting a hat-trick.

Roma have four more friendly encounters scheduled before the Serie A 2021-22 campaign kicks off in August. This will be the first friendly game of the new campaign for Ternana, who secured promotion to Serie B last season, alongside Como and Perugia.

The first training game of pre-season has just finished: a 10-0 win against guests Montecatini.



⚽️ The scorers today: Perez, Mancini, Mayoral (3), Calafiori, Zaniolo (p.), Zalewski, Diawara and an own goal!#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/Tyd82EzinB — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 15, 2021

Roma vs Ternana Head-to-Head

The two central Italian clubs have squared off 11 times so far. Their nine competitive meetings came before the turn of the century and they have played out two friendly matches since that time.

As one would expect, I Giallorossi have a better record in the fixture and have not lost a game yet. They have six wins to their name and the remaining five games have ended in a stalemate.

They last met in a friendly encounter in July 2019, where Roma beat Ternana by a 3-1 scoreline.

Roma form guide (Pre-season): W

Ternana form guide (Pre-season): N/A

Roma vs Ternana Team News

Roma

AS Roma will be without the services of wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola for the game. The player ruptured his Achilles tendon during Euro 2020 with Italy in the quarter-finals clash against Belgium.

Goalkeeper Pau Lopez has left the club on loan and will spend the 2021-22 campaign with Marseille. Jose Mourinho is expected to field a similar squad from the 10-0 win.

Roma's first signing of the season, Rui Patricio, has also joined the club but might not start here.

🥁 The first #ASRoma goal of the season was scored by… Carles Perez! 🟨🟥



👀 Don’t miss the full Roma-Montecatini highlights - now on YouTube! 🔥 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 15, 2021

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Rui Patricio

Suspended: None

Ternana

There are no known injury concerns for I Rossoverdi here. They have signed a few new players in the off-season, including on-loan Atalanta striker Simone Mazzocchi, who is also in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma vs Ternana Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Fuzato; Marash Kumbulla, Edoardo Bove, Gianluca Mancini; Riccardo Calafiori, Filippo Tripi, Gonzalo Villar, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Carles Perez, Nicola Zalewski, Borja Mayoral

Ternana Predicted XI (4-3-3): Antony Iannarilli; Modibo Diakité, Ivan Kontek, Matija Boben, Michele Russo; Aniello Salzano, Federico Furlan, Mattia Proietti; Alexis Ferrante, Anthony Partipilo, Simone Mazzocchi

Roma vs Ternana Prediction

Jose Mourinho is still without some of his star players who represented their nations at the Euros and Copa America but that didn't stop him from securing a massive 10-0 win in his first game in charge.

We expect Roma to be dominant in this fixture as well and a win in this friendly game for them looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Roma 4-0 Ternana.

