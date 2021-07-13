Italy displayed solidarity and a resolute fighting spirit absent from many a national team as they secured glory at the UEFA Euro 2020.

The Azzuri had quality players on every part of the pitch, and it was the consistency and teamwork that helped them get the better of England at a hostile Wembley Stadium.

Roberto Mancini assembled a well-balanced squad with a healthy mix of youth and experience, which ended Italy's 17-year long trophy drought.

One of the positives from their triumph was that there was no single player upon whom they grew dependent, and it was a real team effort.

🔐 Most key passes at #EURO2020



🥇 #ITA - 94

🥈 #DEN - 70

🥉 #ESP - 64



👀 It wasn't even close!



🤷‍♂️ Proof that you can win tournaments playing attacking football pic.twitter.com/axtuTN2WKR — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 12, 2021

However, it would be unfair for some of the key members of the squad if they do not get a special mention for their match-winning displays. On that note, lets take a look at the five best players for Italy at Euro 2020.

5 best players for Italy at UEFA Euro 2020

Honorable mentions - Lorenzo Insigne, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola

#5 Federico Chiesa

Italy v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Euro 2020 saw 142 goals scored, with an average of 2.78 goals a game, meaning the attackers had a field day in the competition. One of the players who impressed on the wings for Italy was Juventus's Federico Chiesa.

The 23-year-old scored two goals at the Euros, and both were crucial strikes, coming in the Round of 16 and semi-final fixtures against Austria and Spain respectively.

Chiesa was also one of the fastest players in the competition and clocked 31.7km/h in the final against England.

Federico Chiesa's #Euro2020Final by numbers:



85 minutes

8 duels won

5 touches in the opp. box

4 passes into the box

4 take-ons attempted

3 take-ons completed

3 tackles made

3 crosses

3 shots



Explosive stuff. #ITA pic.twitter.com/HOyHMl36LC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

He was also Italy's best attacking threat in the final and had to be denied by a brilliant save from Jordan Pickford on a couple of occasions.

Chiesa was only behind Raheem Sterling in terms of successful dribbles in the competition, making it extremely difficult to defend against him.

#4 Jorginho

Jorginho

One of the mainstays of Italy's campaign at the Euros was Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. He might've missed a penalty in the final but was pretty much faultless in the middle of the park in seven games.

Jorginho had an impressive 93.4% pass completion rate by the tournament's conclusion and had a solid shift defensively as well, putting in two tackles per game and averaging 3.6 interceptions per 90.

Jorginho at #EURO2020



◉ Most distance covered (86.6km)

◉ Most interceptions (25)

◉ Most fouls won (19)



Jorginho for #ITA at #EURO2020



◉ Most passes (519)

◉ Most passes into final third (72)

◉ Most recoveries (48)



Boss. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uvRbkbjfn4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2021

The player, alongside Marco Verratti, was the beating heart of the Italian team and, with major titles with club and country in 2021, finds himself an unlikely candidate for the Ballon d'Or.

