Romania 0-1 Germany: Player Ratings as Die Mannschaft eke out unconvincing win | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Germany beat Romania 1-0 to maintain their perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

Serge Gnabry scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute. The Bayern Munich star slotted one in from close range following some excellent work on the right flank by Kai Havertz.

Germany should have scored more but failed to convert their chances. Moreover, they were thwarted by the brilliance of Romania's goalkeeper Florin Nita, who made some stunning saves to deny the visitors a more emphatic win.

Romania could have forced a share of the spoils, but Nicolae Stanciu missed a great opportunity to do so, as he hit the side-netting in the 90th minute.

On that note, let's have a look at the Germany player ratings in the game:

Manuel Neuer- 7.5/10

Manuel Neuer was a spectator for most of the game, as most of the action unfolded at the other end of the pitch. Neuer was great for Germany whenever called upon and was good with his ball distribution as well.

Emre Can - 8/10

Emre Can did not have much to do defensively but was impressive on the flanks. He won five duels, made eight recoveries, won two tackles and made two interceptions for Germany on the night.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

Antonio Rudiger led Germany's backline with great composure. He was vital to Germany's only goal on the night. Rudiger played an inch-perfect long ball to find Havertz, who set up Gnabry for the goal.

Matthias Ginter - 7/10

Matthias Ginter had a few nervy moments on the night, but he dealt with them well. The Borussia Monchengladbach defender grew into the game as it progressed and did well to cover up for Lukas Klostermann when he embarked upfield.

Lukas Klostermann - 8/10

Lukas Klostermann put in a solid performance at the back. He did not put a foot wrong for Joachim Low's side on the night. Klostermann won four duels, made three clearances, recovered possession five times, made five interceptions and completed three tackles in the game.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Joshua Kimmich did not have the best of nights, going by his staggering standards. The 26-year-old was not much involved in Germany's build-up play. However, he was unlucky to have his effort denied by the woodwork early in the game.

Leon Goretzka- 7/10

Leon Goretzka put in a massive shift on the night. He did well to shield Germany's defence and pressed Romania relentlessly. Goretzka also made some great runs down the line and made it difficult for Romania to maintain their defensive structure.

Ilkay Gundogan -7/10

Ilkay Gundogan had a decent outing. Although he had difficulties breaking down the lines, he came close to scoring. The Manchester City star worked hard off the ball too.

Leroy Sane - 8.5/10

Leroy Sane troubled Romania with electrifying pace and feisty moves down the left flank. He completed seven dribbles, won 11 duels, created three chances and made seven recoveries in the game.

Serge Gnabry - 9/10

Serge Gnabry was brilliant for Germany. He scored the only goal for his side to help them bag all three points. Gnabry also linked up well with his teammates and could have scored more but for the brilliance of Nita.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Kai Havertz was key to Germany's win on the night. The Chelsea star set up Gnabry after some brilliant work on the right flank. He looked fearless, gliding against Romania's defensive structure and caused the hosts problems galore.

Ratings of Germany substitutes

Timo Werner - 6.5/10

Timo Werner came on for Kai Havertz in the 77th minute. He came close to scoring but was denied by Nita.

Amin Younes - N/A

Amin Younes did not have much of an impact.

Florin Neuhaus - N/A

Florin Neuhaus came on too late to merit a rating.