Romania U23 vs Korea Republic U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are back in action with another set of games this weekend as Romania U23 take on Korea Republic U23 on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Korea Republic U23 gave a good account of themselves earlier this week but were undone by a solitary Chris Wood goal. The Asian giants will need to work hard this weekend and cannot afford to lose this match.

Romania U23, on the other hand, shocked Honduras U23 with a 1-0 victory of their own and will want a similar result from this fixture. The Romanians have named a strong squad this year and could potentially win a medal at the Olympics.

🗣️"These #Olympics are an extremely important opportunity for us. I want this team to go all the way to the final."



🇯🇵 @MayaYoshida3 is looking for improvement from the hosts after their opening-match win 📈@jfa_samuraiblue | #Tokyo2020 | #Football



👉 https://t.co/EdgfRFnZbS pic.twitter.com/osGWFDUEmr — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 23, 2021

Romania U23 vs Korea Republic U23 Head-to-Head

Romania U23 have never played an official fixture against Korea Republic U23 and will want to win this game. Korea Republic U23 have an impressive team and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

The Romania senior team has an impressive record against its South Korean counterpart and has won two out of four matches played between the two international teams.

Romania U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W

Korea Republic U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L

Romania U23 vs Korea Republic U23 Team News

Romania U23 have a strong squad

Romania U23

Tudor Baluta is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Romania U23 are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Tudor Baluta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Korea Republic U23 need to win this game

Korea Republic U23

Korea Republic U23 have no injury concerns at the moment and will need to use their best players in this match. The Koreans have several young stars in their ranks and will want to prove their mettle against New Zealand.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Romania U23 vs Korea Republic U23 Predicted XI

Romania U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mihal Popa; Radu Boboc, Alex Pascanu, Florin Stefan, Virgil Ghita; Marius Marin, Andrei Ciobanu, Eduard Florescu; Andrei Sintean, George Ganea, Valentin Gheorge

Pedri is 18 years old.



In his first senior season he played in 52 of Barcelona’s 54 games, starting 40.



He then went straight to the Euros and only missed one minute of Spain’s six games.



Now he’s in Tokyo, and he just played 90 minutes of Spain’s first game at the Olympics 🤯 pic.twitter.com/q2fz1qvMRw — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 22, 2021

South Korea U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Song Bum-keun; Lee Sang-min, Kim Jae-woo, Park Ji-soo, Kang Yoon-sung; Lee Kang-in, Kim Dong-hun, Won Du-jae, Kim Jin-kyu; Kwon Chang-hoon, Lee Dong-jun

Romania U23 vs Korea Republic U23 Prediction

Romania U23 have named an excellent squad for the Tokyo Olympics and made a statement of intent against Honduras U23 this week. The Romanians could be in the running for a medal this year and have a point to prove in this match.

Korea Republic have a few high-profile names in their ranks and will need to work hard this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing and could share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Romania U23 1-1 Korea Republic

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi