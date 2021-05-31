Romania vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Romania will host Georgia at the Ilie Oana Stadium on Wednesday in an international friendly fixture.

The two sides failed to secure qualification for Euro 2020 and will instead use this game as preparation for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Romania suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Armenia in their last international fixture, played in March. The visitors were unlucky to lose the game as they held a 2-1 advantage heading into the final four minutes before a dramatic turnaround.

𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟯 | Dragoș Nedelcu: "La Jocurile Olimpice este cel mai înalt nivel la care poți să joci!" Interviul complet 👉 https://t.co/dPU6bqSfAP 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/Hqck4h9JIx — Echipa Națională (@hai_romania) May 29, 2021

Georgia played out a 1-1 draw with Greece. Two goals scored in the space of two minutes saw both sides share the spoils in Group B of UEFA's section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Romania vs Georgia Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on five occasions in the past and Georgia are yet to win a game against the Romanians. The Tricolors have four wins and one game has been drawn.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played In June 2016 when Romania picked up a 5-1 victory en-route to their participation at Euro 2016.

The hosts have picked up two wins from their last five games. Georgia are winless in nine consecutive games.

Romania form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Georgia form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Also Read: Norway vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Romania vs Georgia Team News

Romania

Romania coach Mirel Radoi called up 25 players for the upcoming friendlies with Romania and England.

The squad is headlined by captain Vlad Chiriches, while Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi was also called up.

Defenders Nicusor Bancu and Andrei Burca were initially called up but pulled out due to injuries. Florinel Coman and Dennis Man are already out for long-term injuries.

Injuries: Nicusor Bancu, Andrei Burca, Florinel Coman, Dennis Man

Suspension: none

Also Read: Croatia vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Georgia

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Romania and the Netherlands.

Valenciennes midfielder and international captain Jaba Kankanva was left out due to injury, alongside Giorgi Kvilitaia, Khvicha Kvaratshkelia and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Injuries: Giorgi Kvilitaia, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Jaba Kankanva, Khvicha Kvaratshkelia

Suspension: none

Romania vs Georgia Predicted XI

Romania Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florin Nita (GK); Ionut Nedelcearu, Vlad Chiriches, Adrian Rus, Christian Ganea, Delan Sorescu; Alexandru Maxim, Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu, Ianis Hagi; Claudiu Keseru, Denis Alibec

Georgia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Giorgi Loria; Otar Kakabadze, Guram Kashia, Lasha Dvali, Guram Giorbelidze; Saba Lobzhanidze, Nika Kvekeskiri, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Aburjania, Giorgi Beridze; Budu Zivziadze

Romania vs Georgia Prediction

The two sides tend to play compact conservative games and the absence of several key players for Georgia will rob them off some bite in attack.

The visitors have shown increased resolution and steel in recent months and this could translate into another tight and low-scoring encounter. We are predicting a narrow victory for Romania.

Prediction:Romania 1-0 Georgia

Also Read: England vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021