Romelu Lukaku decides Chelsea future after crunch talks with Thomas Tuchel: Reports

There has been a lot of fuss surrounding Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku in the last few days. The Belgian striker caused a storm by publicly stating that he was not happy at Chelsea, which put a big question mark over his future at the club.

However, as per latest reports from Sky Sports, Lukaku will stay at Chelsea following crunch talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. The report also suggests that Romelu Lukaku believes he shouldn't have made those comments, accepting it was a huge mistake. The report should come as a welcome news for everyone associated with Chelsea as the team can now work hard to get the Blues back on track.

Lukaku was signed by Chelsea last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5m from Inter Milan. Chelsea board and Tuchel were heavily impressed with the Belgian's performances in Italy, where he scored 30 goals for Inter Milan across all competitions last season. He also led the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto since 2010.

However, things didn't go as planned. Lukaku became an isolated figure up front in Tuchel's set-up, making it difficult for him to score freely. Lukaku also started a few matches on the bench, which seemed to have irked him even more.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Lukaku was involved in today training session - something good definitely ⤵️📸 Chelsea position still very clear also after today’s meeting between Lukaku and Tuchel: Romelu won’t leave the club in January, no way for loan too. Tuchel will discuss his decision tomorrow 🔵 #CFC Lukaku was involved in today training session - something good definitely ⤵️📸 Chelsea position still very clear also after today’s meeting between Lukaku and Tuchel: Romelu won’t leave the club in January, no way for loan too. Tuchel will discuss his decision tomorrow 🔵 #CFCLukaku was involved in today training session - something good definitely ⤵️📸 https://t.co/66ZfA0fg9l

Following Lukaku's interview with Sky Sports, Tuchel decided to drop the Belgian from the squad that faced Liverpool. The German tactician stated before the match that he had to leave the 28-year-old out of the squad to protect his players from the noise surrounding the interview.

Gary Nevile urges Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku to apologise

Football pundits and fans slammed Romelu Lukaku for his damaging statements during the controversial interview with Sky Sports. Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes the Belgian was brave for being honest but urged him to apologise to fans and teammates.

"We have to applaud Romelu Lukaku in some ways for being brave enough, or whatever you would call it, to come out and speak the truth. I’ve called for players to be more authentic, to be more honest. If I was a Chelsea fan today, or a Chelsea coach or owner, I’d feel really disappointed by my player saying that, particularly when you’ve invested so much in him. What I would expect of Romelu Lukaku in the next few days is a ‘sorry, I didn’t mean it’," Garry Neville said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava