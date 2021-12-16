Romelu Lukaku’s recent struggles highlight why he’s not a good fit for Tuchel’s system

Romelu Lukaku's strike against Zenit St. Petersburg in Chelsea’s final group game in the Champions League was his first for the club in almost three months.

If anyone had predicted such a long drought for the Belgian when he rejoined the Blues from Inter Milan in a £75 million deal, that would’ve been summarily dismissed.

However, the 28-year-old hasn’t hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge. Despite scoring regularly in the opening weeks following his transfer, the goals have quickly dried up for Lukaku since then.

Chelsea won the Champions League despite lacking a proper striker. Lukaku’s signing was, therefore, supposed to be the final piece to complete the team, but the marriage between player and club thus far hasn’t been as fruitful as expected.

One goal since September

Many factors can be attributed to Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea this season. He was a beast at Inter Milan, so what has changed?

First and foremost, his rhythm has been disrupted by niggling injuries. The Belgian striker twisted his ankle against Malmo, which ruled him out for a few weeks.

He has since returned from injury, and has been part of Chelsea’s squad for the last five games, but has only started once. And the fact that he has scored just one goal since September should also be troubling.

At Inter, Lukaku used to have the support of strike partner Lautaro Martinez. However, he lacks that kind of support system at Chelsea, where the goals largely come from the wingers and midfielders.

Lukaku and his teammates are yet to adapt to each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and that has been the fundamental cause of the Belgian's struggles.

Lukaku struggles to get into Chelsea's first team

In recent weeks, Lukaku has struggled to get into Chelsea’s starting lineup, starting just once in his last five games.

In truth, when he has started in the past, he hasn’t done much either. The Blues seem to play better without Luaku; his presence only seems to disrupt the shape of the team.

“Fitness, we can debate endlessly. The player will say he is fit, but maybe the fitness coaches will agree and disagree. Then comes the head coach, and maybe he disagrees,” Tuchel said of Lukaku’s situation, as quoted by Football London.

“We let him (Lukaku) play 70-something minutes against Zenit, and then we had travelling, a lack of sleep and an intense opponent with Leeds because we decided not to put him in this turmoil. I think he can play 70 minutes, but we will see.”

Tuchel may have tried to pin Lukaku’s situation on his fitness. However, it’s clear the striker is struggling to fit in Chelsea’s system. It remains to be seen if he starts against Everton on Thursday.

