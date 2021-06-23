Manchester City should target Romelu Lukaku, not Harry Kane 

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane are currently two of the most talked-about players in European football. Lukaku is scoring goals for fun for Belgium while Kane has struggled to make an impact for England. The Tottenham forward is yet to score in the first three group games for the Three Lions.

Since losing the UEFA Champions League final to Chelsea, it has become increasingly clear that Manchester City need a top-class striker if they are to finally win the biggest trophy in European club football. Sergio Aguero's departure has left a gaping hole in Manchester City's front line.

Pep Guardiola's side have been linked consistently with Harry Kane, who has publicly stated his intention to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The main sticking point for Kane and Manchester City is that he still has three years remaining on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is well-known for driving a hard bargain when it comes to transfers.

Although Manchester City are never short of money when it comes to signings, Premier League clubs have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cityzens may not have the funds required to release Kane from his contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

If that does prove to be the case, there is a clear alternative that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City should consider. That alternative is Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku has been in fine form in Italy

Since leaving Manchester United in 2019, Lukaku has enjoyed the best two years of his career in Italy with Inter Milan. Thriving under the management of Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku has scored 64 goals in 95 appearances during his time in Milan. He also secured the first major trophy of his career after winning Serie A in the 2020-21 season.

However, things have changed at Inter Milan since winning the title. Antonio Conte has left the club, frustrated by Inter Milan's financial situation. With over 250 goals at club level and 63 goals for his country, Romelu Lukaku is one of Inter's most valuable and sellable assets.

From Manchester City's point of view, a move for Romelu Lukaku rather than pursuing Harry Kane makes a lot of sense. Romelu Lukaku has an excellent record in the Premier League, scoring 113 goals in 252 appearances for Manchester United, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea.

Along with his goals, Lukaku also registered 35 assists during his time in the top-tier of English football. Another key factor would be the relationship that Lukaku has with countryman Kevin De Bruyne.

The pair regularly demonstrate an excellent understanding on the international stage, evidenced by their impressive record at various tournaments.

Although Lukaku's value continues to rise with every impressive performance at Euro 2020, City are likely to be able to secure his signature for less than the cost of signing Harry Kane. If Daniel Levy does make securing a transfer for Harry Kane difficult, then Manchester City should make the pursuit of Romelu Lukaku their top priority.

