Ronald Koeman left frustrated by spending shackles imposed on Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said it is frustrating that the La Liga club are unable to strengthen their side by bringing in new players due to La Liga wage bill restrictions. Koeman thinks that Barcelona not being able to be active in the transfer window due to these restrictions will hamper the club.

Barcelona are unable to increase their playing staff due to overstepping La Liga’s salary limit, and this was also the reason that forced the club to part ways with club icon Lionel Messi after his 21-year stay at the club.

Before the start of the current season, the wage cap limit was fixed at €2.33 billion, which is already €610 million less than last year. However, due to the need for further readjustments as a result of the corona virus pandemic, the wage cap limit was further reduced to €2.24 billion.

Barcelona were ordered to reduce their salary spending by La Liga president Javier Tebas by any means necessary which included desperate measures like letting Lionel Messi leave the club for free. This could cause the gap between Barcelona and league rivals Real Madrid to widen as Real Madrid seem to be on the verge of securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe.

Koeman says Barcelona cannot compete with other clubs in this transfer window

The Dutchman revealed that Barcelona simply cannot compete with this level of spending power and said: “Every person who wants the best for this club is frustrated, but you also have to be realistic and economically the club cannot compete with other teams like PSG, City or United”.

“It is like that and you have to accept it. It will last for a long time; it is not a matter of today or tomorrow. I have always said that you have to be realistic and know the situation of the team and the club and it cannot be demanded as in other times.”

Koeman went on to explain that he is adopting a more youthful approach and is trying to build Barcelona up using young, talented players. “You have to know at the moment at the club that we're changing things, with young players. Pedri is different at 24 or 18. We are missing six or seven players who can start. We have a good team.”

Koeman said it seemed crazy to him that teams were ready to pay such absurd figures to sign a player.

