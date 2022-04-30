Ronaldo, Aguero, Drogba: 6 players who have scored back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo has time and again shown his phenomenal abilities in front of goal. Even at the age of 37, the Portuguese is going strong and doing a great job for Manchester United.

Despite the age factor, Ronaldo has been an instrumental figure for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 season. He has been their messiah more often than not in the ongoing campaign.

Ronaldo is a master at scoring hat-tricks

In his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a number of hat-tricks. Even right now, the Manchester United attacker continues to score hat-tricks in the Premier League.

Not many players have managed to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the history of the Premier League. Here, we take a look at the top players who have managed to do so.

#6 Fernando Torres

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

The Spaniard had a memorable time when he played for Liverpool. His form dipped when he joined Chelsea from the Reds and Anfield remembers him for his wonderful performances.

Fernando Torres has four Premier League hat-tricks to his name. Two of the four came in succession in 2008. The first came in a 3-2 win against Middlesbrough in February 2008. The Spanish forward scored a hat-trick in the very next game as Liverpool registered a 4-0 home win against West Ham United.

#5 Didier Drogba

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

The Chelsea legend is one of the best strikers the Premier League has seen. During his successful time with the Blues, Didier Drogba went on to score three hat-tricks.

In 2010, Drogba managed to score back-to-back hat-tricks, the first coming in a 8-0 win over Wigan Athletic. The second came in the following match when the Blues registered a 6-0 win against West Brom Albion. The hat-tricks came in succession but in two different seasons.

#4 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has legendary status at Arsenal

Thierry Henry is arguably one of the best players to have ever graced the Premier League. He had amazing dribbling skills and was a clinical finisher. The Frenchman was a delight to watch play for Arsenal.

With eight hat-tricks to his name in the league, Henry surely had a great time in front of goal.

The French forward scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the 2003-04 season.

The first came in a 4-2 victory over Liverpool, and the second came in a 5-0 home win against Leeds United. Arsenal will surely miss a player of Thierry Henry's quality nowadays with them struggling in the league.

#3 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero was a goal-scoring machine for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero had a an illustrious Premier League career after signing for Manchester City in the 2011-12 season. His winner in the last match of his debut season still runs fresh in the minds of City fans.

The Argentine scored 184 goals in the league, the highest by any foreign player. In the process, he scored 12 hat-tricks, the most by any player in the history of the league.

In his stellar career with City, Aguero once scored back-to-back hat-tricks. The first came in a 3-1 home win against Arsenal and the second came in a 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea in the 2018-19 season.

#2 Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

No player in the Premier League has managed to score as many goals as Alan Shearer has in his career. The Englishman scored 260 goals in 441 league appearances, having spent a successful spell at Newcastle United and Blackburn.

Shearer scored 11 hat-tricks in the league. The English striker scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the 1995-96 season. This feat was achieved while he was playing with Blackburn.

The first hat-trick came against Nottingham Forest in a 7-0 victory. The second came in a 4-2 home win against West Ham United. Given his qualities in front of goal, Shearer surely deserved to win more silverware.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been important to Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo made a name for himself when he joined Manchester United in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon. He went on to become one of the finest players under Sir Alex Ferguson's management.

With his stunning dribbling skills, incredible pace and amazing goal-scoring abilities, Ronaldo took the Premier League by storm. He left for Real Madrid in 2009 to become a superstar of a player.

Manchester United fans longed for his return for years until it turned true last summer. Ronaldo returned for his second spell in last summer's transfer window when he decided to leave Juventus.

The Portuguese forward has three Premier League hat-tricks to his name. Since his return, he has scored two hat-tricks in the league, both of which have come in back-to-back matches.

His first came in a 3-2 home win against Tottenham Hotspur. The second came against Norwich in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford. In both these matches, Ronaldo showed strong character to help his team cross the line with a victory.

