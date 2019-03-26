×
Ronaldo and Juventus will physically destroy Ajax, says Andrea Pirlo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
183   //    26 Mar 2019, 11:46 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo has expressed confidence in his former side's ability to defeat Dutch outfit Ajax in the quarter-final fixture of the UEFA Champions League, adding that the Bianconeri could even go on to win the trophy.

In case you didn't know...

The Bianconeri progressed to the last eight fixtures of Europe's elite competition after Ronaldo, who promised a qualification prior to the game, scored a phenomenal hat-trick to overturn their two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture.

The Serie A giants have been drawn to face Ajax, who also overturned their first-leg deficit against Real Madrid, in the next stage of the competition.

The heart of the matter

Pirlo believes that Ronaldo and Co could "physically destroy" their Dutch opponents when the time comes.

Speaking in an interview, the former Bianconeri star said the following.

"Juventus' target is Europe now. They have changed their mentality. Ronaldo decided to change his life at 33. It means he had great motivations and he settled in well very quickly."
"In a season, there is always a turnaround, a perfect game that changes the season. I think Juve can physically destroy Ajax, it was a good draw."
"Ajax beat Real Madrid but Real were as unorganised as ever and that's rare. It won't happen with Juve. Juventus can win the Champions League provided that they won't repeat what they did in Madrid."

What's next?

Juventus also sit a comfortable fifteen points clear at the top of the Serie A table and are looking at yet another domestic title this season. Together with their recent Supercoppa Italiana victory, the Champions League would be the Old Lady's last challenge to achieve their hopes of a treble.



Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
