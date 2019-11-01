Ronaldo arrives in training ahead of time, Messi works on free-kicks, reveals Carlos Tevez

Lanus v Boca Juniors - Superliga 2019/20

Argentine forward Carlos Tevez has revealed that Potuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo used to turn up for Manchester United training hours before its scheduled start.

Tevez, who had played with both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, also talked about the difference between their training habits at an event in Buenos Aires.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi need no introduction as the duo has already cemented their status as two of the greatest players to step out on to a football pitch. The two extraterrestrials have shared a total of 10 Ballon d'Ors between them, apart from numerous other coveted individual/collective titles and records over the past decade.

While the Portuguese skipper is praised for his goal-scoring exploits and the strict training regime that he follows, Messi, on the other hand, is deemed to be a more complete and a 'natural' player.

Messi's compatriot, Tevez, who had played with Ronaldo during his time at Old Trafford, revealed that the Portuguese star used to turn up for training hours before its scheduled start and also revealed the differences between the duo's training habits.

Speaking at an event in Buenos Aires, the 35-year-old said:

"What I noticed about him, and that surely all the women see, is that he spends all day in the gym," Tevez said at an event in Buenos Aires.

"It's an obsession that he has.

"If we trained at nine in the morning, he was already there when you arrived at eight.

"If you arrived at seven thirty, he would already be there.

"I said, 'how can you trick this guy?'

"One day, I arrived at six in the morning to do it and he was already there. Half asleep but he was there."

Talking about his compatriot and former teammate Lionel Messi, Tevez said:

"Messi makes it look natural, it's something natural for him," Tevez said.

"And whatever [isn't natural to him], he works on it.

"He didn't used to take free-kicks, how he takes free-kicks and you dedicate yourself to an angle, but he was practicing it."

Despite dominating the football rankings in the last decade, Ronaldo and Messi are showing little signs of ageing. It remains to be seen whether any of them could grab the Ballon d'Or this year.

