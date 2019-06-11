×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus, Fans hopeful of Guardiola's appointment and more Juventus Transfer News: June 10, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
248   //    11 Jun 2019, 06:24 IST

Ronaldo wants de Ligt to join Juventus
Ronaldo wants de Ligt to join Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 10th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Juventus fans dreaming of Guardiola after selfie


Juventus fans are still hopeful of Guardiola taking over at Turin
Juventus fans are still hopeful of Guardiola taking over at Turin

We start today's segment with a news concerning Juventus' next manager. Massimiliano Allegri resigned from the managerial post at the end of last season, however, he did leave with a parting shot that burned up the headlines and set the rumour mill spinning. The Italian was asked who the next manager of Juventus would be and this was Allegri's cheeky reply

A manager of Manchester is coming.

While he could have referred to either of Manchester City or Manchester United, especially with Jose Mourinho yet to confirm his next move, fans quickly interpreted that Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, was arriving at Turin to take over the reigns for next season. It was a spectacular bit of news for Juventus fans, who were delighted.

The speculations have since died down, with Manchester City dismissing the claims. However that hasn't stopped fans from dreaming and wishing that such an appointment would come true. It would be the perfect situation for Juventus, who are desperate to win the Champions League and who better to lead them than the brilliant manager?

And now, a recent post in the social media has ignited those rumours once again. Guardiola had traveled to New York last week, and only yesterday, he was spotted taking a selfie with Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi and Alberto Aquilani, the former Roma midfielder. However things got a bit interesting when he stopped for another selfie with an Italian fan before flying out of the City.

Antonio Filareto, who is a Pharmacist from Pescara, clicked a snap with the Manchester City manager and posted it on Instagram, with the following caption:

OFFICIAL: Allegri's heir pictured with Pjanic replacement
Advertisement

Netizens picked up the link and speculations soon caught on like wild fire. Even though Maruizio Sarri is said to be the front runner for the job, one cannot blame the fans for being carried away.

But will Guardiola make the move? Highly unlikely, but you can never say never in football.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United no longer interested in Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus offer 2 superstars in extraordinary Pogba swap deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Matthijs de Ligt reveals the Portuguese skipper urged him to join Juventus after the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Barcelona top target to join Juventus, Inter ready to splash €120 million on Real Madrid target and more Serie A news: 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News - Bayern Munich in for Jovic, Manchester United ready to agree Koulibaly deal & Juventus to bid for Matthijs De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign €160 million Real Madrid target, €100 million Manchester United target hands in transfer request and more Premier League transfer news: May 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt drops major hint about his future, Red Devils submit €120m bid for Joao Felix and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt to inform Manchester United of his final decision in the coming days, Solskjaer planning £80m bid for the next Cristiano Ronaldo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us