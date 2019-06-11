Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus, Fans hopeful of Guardiola's appointment and more Juventus Transfer News: June 10, 2019

Ronaldo wants de Ligt to join Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 10th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Juventus fans dreaming of Guardiola after selfie

Juventus fans are still hopeful of Guardiola taking over at Turin

We start today's segment with a news concerning Juventus' next manager. Massimiliano Allegri resigned from the managerial post at the end of last season, however, he did leave with a parting shot that burned up the headlines and set the rumour mill spinning. The Italian was asked who the next manager of Juventus would be and this was Allegri's cheeky reply

A manager of Manchester is coming.

While he could have referred to either of Manchester City or Manchester United, especially with Jose Mourinho yet to confirm his next move, fans quickly interpreted that Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, was arriving at Turin to take over the reigns for next season. It was a spectacular bit of news for Juventus fans, who were delighted.

The speculations have since died down, with Manchester City dismissing the claims. However that hasn't stopped fans from dreaming and wishing that such an appointment would come true. It would be the perfect situation for Juventus, who are desperate to win the Champions League and who better to lead them than the brilliant manager?

And now, a recent post in the social media has ignited those rumours once again. Guardiola had traveled to New York last week, and only yesterday, he was spotted taking a selfie with Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi and Alberto Aquilani, the former Roma midfielder. However things got a bit interesting when he stopped for another selfie with an Italian fan before flying out of the City.

Antonio Filareto, who is a Pharmacist from Pescara, clicked a snap with the Manchester City manager and posted it on Instagram, with the following caption:

OFFICIAL: Allegri's heir pictured with Pjanic replacement

Netizens picked up the link and speculations soon caught on like wild fire. Even though Maruizio Sarri is said to be the front runner for the job, one cannot blame the fans for being carried away.

But will Guardiola make the move? Highly unlikely, but you can never say never in football.

