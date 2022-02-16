Ronaldo breaks his drought as Manchester United boost top-four hopes after Brighton win

After a run of three matches without a win, Manchester United finally returned to winning ways when they defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes capped off a frantic night at Old Trafford following some early scares from the visitors.
Once again, it was a game of two halves. However, unlike previous games where the Red Devils played well in the first half and faded away in the second, this was the exact opposite.
Ralf Rangnick’s side started very poorly and had David de Gea to thank for going into the break on level terms. However, they returned for the second half a much better side and made their chances count.
Ronaldo ends barren run
Ronaldo’s frustrations were beginning to get the better of him after he failed to score in any of the matches since the start of 2022.
The Portuguese superstar had gone six matches without finding the back of the net – his longest barren run since 2010 – and was also responsible for missing some clear-cut chances.
However, he rolled back the years against Brighton. Not only was Ronaldo a lively presence throughout the game, but he set Manchester United on a path to victory by netting the opening goal.
Having tracked the ball after a Scott McTominay tackle, Ronaldo weaved his way through three Brighton defenders before unleashing a fierce shot from outside the box.
It was a great goal and one worthy of bringing an end to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s mini goalscoring drought.
Reds still unconvincing
Despite recording a 2-0 victory, Manchester United’s problems were still exposed by Brighton. The Reds’ defence was cut open several times, with De Gea’s heroics keeping them in the game.
United were again wasteful at the other end and should have killed the game earlier. Brighton were forced to play with 10 men for almost 40 minutes after Lewis Dunk was shown a straight red card. Rangnick observed, as quoted by Manutd.com:
“I think Fred, in the second half, did well. Obviously with them being one player down, it was also important to keep control and possession of the ball, and that is why I decided to bring on Paul [Pogba]. Since he was out for almost three months with a long-term injury, I think it was good to rest him in the first half and have him available for the last half-hour in today's game.”
He added:
"The memory of the last two games means again that’s normal. It’s a little bit like history repeats itself and, of course, you are a little bit nervous then in the last five minutes – that would have been the worst-case scenario if they had scored with one player down.”
Manchester United may have won, boosting their Champions League hopes in the process. However, they were unconvincing for large parts of the game and will need to be better going forward to secure a top-four place.