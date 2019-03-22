×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

"Ronaldo is not selfish; he supported me non-stop," says former Manchester United star

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.29K   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:36 IST

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A
ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Manchester United full-back Fabio da Silva has denied that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is selfish, stating that the Juventus star was always there to give him advice and help him during his time at Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

Fabio joined the Red Devils with his brother Rafael in 2008 and went on to stay in Manchester for six years.

While Rafael moved to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in 2015, Fabio spent time with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough before moving to Nantes.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Fabio won a Premier League title and even played in a Champions League final against La Liga giants Barcelona. He also had the good fortune of working under United's current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his stint at Cardiff.

The heart of the matter

Fabio has opened up about his time at Old Trafford and how the elite team welcomed them into the fold. The 28-year-old particularly spoke about Ronaldo, who reportedly gave him a lot of advice on and off the pitch.

Speaking to ESPN, the defender said, "Some people were incredibly kind to us, like Darren Fletcher. Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano, who spoke Portuguese, were also a big help – we didn't know a single word of English.

"I've heard Cristiano called selfish, but he gave us non-stop advice both on and off the pitch. When I made my debut against Tottenham, I played alongside him. Cristiano told me not to take any risks in our half because he might not be able to get back to help me. Then he said, 'When you get into the opponents' half, you can do whatever you like'. With Cristiano supporting me, I felt so positive."

What's next?

Manchester United are currently fighting for a top four finish in the Premier League and are also preparing for their quarter-final clash against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The team will return to action after the international break when they will face Watford in the league.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Juventus Fabio da Silva Cristiano Ronaldo
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
'Cristiano Ronaldo is the best professional I have played with', says Ryan Giggs
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Manchester United legend hails Juventus star's stunning Champions League performance
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Paulo Dybala should sign for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester United star reveals a chat between him and Cristiano Ronaldo where Juventus star predicts the outcome against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 talking points from Group H's final day matches (Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys)
RELATED STORY
Anthony Martial has better stats in the Premier League than Cristiano Ronaldo after the same number of appearances
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Ronaldo is given one-match ban and will be available for Man United return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
24 Mar SEN MAD 12:30 AM Senegal vs Madagascar
24 Mar MAL SOU 12:30 AM Mali vs South Sudan
24 Mar CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
24 Mar ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
24 Mar CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
24 Mar BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
24 Mar CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
24 Mar TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us