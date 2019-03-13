×
Ronaldo reveals stance over Real Madrid return, United in contact with Raiola over €100 mn target and more Serie A news: 13 March 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
2.28K   //    13 Mar 2019, 11:26 IST

Juventus vs Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus vs Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the happiest man in the world right now. He just completed his magnificent hat-trick against Atletico Madrid to sent Juventus to Champions League quarterfinals.

Once again, the Portuguese superstar has proved to Real Madrid that they were wrong in every aspect to let him go. However, the Los Blancos has made some big news by reappointing Zinedine Zidane days ago and, this has led the media to speculate about the possibility of the superstar's return to Bernabeu.

Unfortunately for Madrid, Ronaldo was quick to deny the reports.


He said,

"I do not miss Spain or Portugal. Things are as they are. Of course I left many friends in Madrid, I left a great club (Real Madrid). I left a club that gave me a lot of love, people, friends ... But I don't miss the country, because here I have the same treatment, so it wasn't difficult for me, but it is everything was very intense, interesting, different, but I adapted well and I'm happy."

Manchester United in contact with Mino Raiola over Insigne transfer

Manchester United has reportedly talked with super agent Mino Raiola over the possibility of Lorenzo Insigne transfer. The Italian star's situation has been uncertain recently. He received whistles from the crowd and being left alone to considers his future.


The 27-year-old has never left his hometown club in his entire career but, he has now been heavily linked with some Premier League top teams because of his difficult situation. Insigne is still a leading star player for Napoli this season, contributing 9 goals and 6 assists in the league.

He could play on several positions, including a winger. Manchester United have struggled to fill this particular position. The Red Devils have rotated between Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez, and Jese Lingard without finding much success.

Zidane to give a fresh start to Juventus top target

Marcelo has been one of Juventus's top target for some while now. The Brazilian's career at Real Madrid seemed finished when his form plummeted and on the other hand, Sergio Reguilon impressed for Solari.


However, Real Madrid have recently reappointed Zidane as their new head coach and, this could mean a turnaround for Marcelo's fate. The Frenchman might give more minutes for the 30 years old who was his favourite player in the previous seasons. A report even states that Marcelo's contract extension at the Bernabeu is also possible following Zidane's arrival.


