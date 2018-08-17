Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ronaldo's debut delayed, Real targets 3 new players, Juventus rejects Madrid's bid, PSG buys young talent and more

Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
2.56K   //    17 Aug 2018, 17:42 IST

E

Hello and welcome to the transfer roundup of this week. As always we have some crazy transfers and plans made by the clubs. We have lots of trending news about some of the major clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Tottenham, and PSG. The transfer season will end by August 31 for all the leagues, so these are the last few days of transfers which makes it much better as we will see many last minute transfers happening. So without wasting any time further, let us begin!


Pogba is too fat

<p>

According to Talksport, Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba is said to be too fat for the German third division.

Stefan Kramer said: “Mathias has already gone. He would not have been able to improve our team. He is not yet in good enough shape physically. Mathias is a big guy, and he has a good body for a number nine. But he still has too many kilos around his hips."

Mathias Pogba is currently out of contract having picked up an injury after spending the 2016-17 season at Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
I’m a student sports journalist from India who’s keen on sports and writes regularly on topics related to international cricket and other major football matches. A sports enthusiast.
