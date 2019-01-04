×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Will Cristiano Ronaldo's love affair with Madrid continue?

Badal Pareek
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
134   //    04 Jan 2019, 17:41 IST

The whole world knows that Cristiano Ronaldo has a fairytale-like love story with Real Madrid.

The Portuguese forward scored 311 times for Real Madrid in LaLiga during his 9-year long tenure with the whites. He is the all-time top goal scorer for the and also the top goal scorer in UEFA Champions League, finding the back of the net a staggering 121 times.

His bond with Real Madrid is so strong that even after his departure from the club six months ago, the Portuguese skipper still ended up as the top goal-scorer for the whites in 2018. And is second only to Dybala in goals scored for Juventus in 2018.

This connection of Ronaldo with Real is pretty much known to everyone, but very few know about his love affair with the other half of Madrid, that dons the red and white.

Will Ronaldo be a nightmare for Atletico yet again?
Will Ronaldo be a nightmare for Atletico yet again?

Whenever the forward has faced the other half of Madrid, Atletico Madrid, he has had a good time of it - which is clearly evident by the fact that he has found the back of the net 22 times in 31 matches against them, while has assisted eight. In those 31 matches, he has been on the losing side only 8 times.

Atletico have flourished under the mentoring of Diego Simeone. Antoine Griezmann has been heading the attack for them consistently, and their defense led by Gödin has been a significant factor in their steady performances in both LaLiga and UCL.

Sure, Atletico will no longer have to face Ronaldo in the league. But the Round of 16 draw of UCL has made sure that Atletico Madrid will be taking on Juventus, and all eyes will be on Ronaldo who will be making his return to Madrid soil six months after his departure from Real.

While Atletico Madrid have a tight and compact defensive unit, they still need to be ready for the threat that has pulverized their net time and time again. Ronaldo is enduring his poorest UCL start, but he knows how to turn situations around.

And what more motivation does he need than a return to Madrid, as well as facing one of his favorite opponents in Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Badal Pareek
CONTRIBUTOR
3 favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's 3 greatest Champions League hat-tricks
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo crowned Player of The Year at 2018...
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to do the 'impossible' once...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus will win the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
8 teams who won the UEFA Europa League after being...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo beats Messi to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
13 Feb MAN PSG 01:30 AM Manchester United vs PSG
13 Feb ROM POR 01:30 AM Roma vs Porto
14 Feb TOT BOR 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
14 Feb AJA REA 01:30 AM Ajax vs Real Madrid
20 Feb OLY BAR 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona
20 Feb LIV BAY 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Bayern München
21 Feb SCH MAN 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Manchester City
21 Feb ATL JUV 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Juventus
06 Mar BOR TOT 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham
06 Mar REA AJA 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Ajax
07 Mar PSG MAN 01:30 AM PSG vs Manchester United
07 Mar POR ROM 01:30 AM Porto vs Roma
13 Mar MAN SCH 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Schalke 04
13 Mar JUV ATL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Atlético Madrid
14 Mar BAR OLY 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Olympique Lyonnais
14 Mar BAY LIV 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us