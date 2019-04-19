Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, suggest reports in Italy

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 // 19 Apr 2019, 19:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo was visibly dejected after Juventus' loss to Ajax

What's the Story?

Following Juventus' shocking loss to inexperienced Ajax in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League, there were reports coming from Italy that Ronaldo was considering departing from Turin.

Whilst these reports didn't suggest this would be an immediate departure, they did suggest that the Portuguese champion was considering leaving Juventus in 2020, two years sooner than his contract stated.

A journalist with close links to Cristiano Ronaldo refutes claims that the No 7 is thinking about leaving #Juventus https://t.co/C0iNSBJk1s #CR7 pic.twitter.com/NVCmQjj6X0 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) April 19, 2019

In case you didn't know

These reports caused quite a stir on social media yesterday with many sympathizing with Cristiano Ronaldo's deep frustrations, recognizing that change is needed for Juventus to truly challenge for the Champions League.

However, before we get ahead of ourselves and truly consider the likelihood of this occurring, conflicting reports have emerged this morning which suggest these initial claims aren't true.

According to Football Italia, a journalist with close links to Cristiano Ronaldo has repudiated the claims that he is thinking about leaving and insists that despite his season-ending without the Champions League, the Portuguese talisman is still content in Turin.

What's Next?

Firstly, Juventus fans can perhaps give a sigh of some relief, although this counter c6laim is also speculative, they would do well to remember that for as long as Ronaldo has been the world's best (alongside Lionel Messi) there have consistently been claims of sensational transfers.

However, Ronaldo's frustrations aren't a myth, as there have been a number of times this season where the Portuguese has displayed annoyance at the defensive tactics of his teammates and manager.

It's looking more likely that Allegri may depart from Juventus this season, which will potentially please Ronaldo, due to the Italians defensive style of play.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the summer transfer window will be a huge moment for Juventus, and with Aaron Ramsey already due to arrive, they've made a good start.

However, to show their intention for European dominance, Juventus will need to purchase some talented attacking midfielders for Ronaldo's sake and their own sake.