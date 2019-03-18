×
Ronaldo won't be banned for improper celebration, predicts Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    18 Mar 2019, 19:34 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atlético Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atlético Madrid

What is the story?

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri does not expect any kind of trouble for the Portuguese superstar for his obscene gesture after scoring the heroic hat-trick against Atlético Madrid.

In case you didn’t know….

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational performance in the UEFA Champions League inspired Juventus to pull off a stunning comeback against the Atlético Madrid. The side from Madrid came into the second leg with a 2-0 advantage in the first leg but their dream of progressing to the quarter-final was shattered by their old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo.

After scoring the third goal, the Portuguese superstar turned to the stands where both sets of supporters were seated and made a lewd gesture which might have been a reply to the Atlético manager, Diego Simeone who made a similar kind of gesture in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Atléti coach was seen to hold his genitals and was fined €20,000 for improper conduct.

It was reported recently in AS, a Madrid based tabloid that Atlético Madrid are considering presenting a formal complaint against the Bianconeri winger and If UEFA opens a case against Ronaldo and proven guilty, he might have to serve an economic fine or have to suffer a 1 to 3 match ban for “inciting violence”.

The heart of the matter…

In an interview with Goal, the Bianconeri manager said:

 I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won't be a ban.

When asked about his side’s second leg stunning comeback, he said,

We did something special on Tuesday and the team spirit is positive.

The first leg wasn't a failure against Atletico, and we aren't in the final yet. We need to always take it one step at a time. We are well both physically and mentally”

What’s Next?

Juventus will take on Empoli in Serie a on 30th of March after the International break and in Champions League, they will face a high-flying Ajax in the quarter-final stage. Allegri is sure that their talisman will be available for selection in the all-important tie.

'There won't be a ban'- Allegri makes huge claims regarding Ronaldo's celebration against Atletico Madrid
