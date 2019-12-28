Rooney, Drogba, Crespo, & more: Looking back at 2004's transfer merry-go-round of strikers

Didier Drogba returned to Chelsea in 2014

Transfer windows are certainly the most intriguing periods of the footballing calendar. Clubs fret over getting deals done, fans and pundits speculating over the players a club needs to reach the next level and online media, newspapers and tabloids rife with rumours about players linked with various clubs.

There are instances where a transfer changes the landscape of the beautiful game, such as the €222 million world-record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain. On other occasions, a club picks up a player who turns into a world-beater like when Liverpool snapped up Luis Suarez from Ajax Amsterdam for just €26.50 million. There's also the very real possibility of a transfer not working out like the swap deal which involved Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez between Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Summer Transfer Window of 2004 was an interesting one and saw some of the finest attacking talent on the move. Here are 6 world-class strikers who switched clubs during the months of May 2004 to August 2004.

6. Robin van Persie - Feyenoord to Arsenal (£2.75 million, 17th May, 2004)

Signed in 2004, Robin van Persie won 2 trophies in his first season with Arsenal but lifted no other silverware in the next 7 years

One of the best strikers to have featured in the Premier League, Robin van Persie moved from his hometown club Feyenoord Rotterdam having fallen out with manager Bert van Marwijk. He made the move to Highbury, the home of Premier League champions Arsenal who had finished the previous season without having suffered a defeat.

Former Arsenal manager, the legendary Arsene Wenger, had stumbled upon a maverick but unquestionably world-class talent, much like he had done in 1999 when he bought Thierry Henry from Juventus. After 4 injury-ridden seasons, 'RvP' came into his own and developed into an all-round forward, capable of both scoring as well as assisting goals for fun. However, all those goals and great creative play never translated into trophies as the 2004 Community Shield and the 2005 FA Cup (a penalty shoot-out win over future club Manchester United) remain the only pieces of silverware he won at Arsenal.

In the summer of 2012, differences between RvP, who had by now attained the status of club talisman, and Wenger on how the club should move forward led to the player being transferred to fierce rivals Manchester United for only £24 million. Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson considered the transfer to be a coup as RvP scored 26 league goals including a hat trick inside 20 minutes against Aston Villa to hand the league title to United. He received a guard of honour at former club Arsenal in the club's next fixture.

RvP's iconic volley

His next two seasons at United were disrupted by managerial changes, structural changes at the club and injuries. He left for Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2015 and finished his career at his former stomping grounds at Feyenoord in 2019.

