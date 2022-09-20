Rosenborg vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers

Rosenborg will welcome Real Madrid to the Lerkendai Stadion in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Brann in Toppserien action over the weekend. Selma Sol Magnusdottir opened the scoring for the visitors in the ninth minute, with Svava Gudmundsdottir leveling matters in the 51st minute.

Real Madrid claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Valencia in their opening game of the new season. Teresa Duenas and Nahikari Garcia scored in either half to inspire the win.

Rosenborg booked their spot at this stage with 4-2 and 1-0 away victories over Breidablik and Minsk FK respectively in August. Emilie Nautnes scored the match-winning goal in the 72nd minute.

Real Madrid progressed at Manchester City's expense with the same scoreline in the last round. Caroline Weir's 15th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides. They knocked out Sturm Graz three days earlier with a convincing 6-0 victory.

Rosenborg vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Rosenborg have won just two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Real Madrid have won all three of their competitive games this season and won all four of their pre-season fixtures.

Rosenborg form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Real Madrid form guide (all competitions): W-W-W

Rosenborg vs Real Madrid Team News

Rosenborg

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a relatively clean bill of health heading into this fixture.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Rosenborg vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Rosenborg (4-2-3-1): Lene Christensen (GK); Maria Olsvik, Mathilda Harviken, Kristine Leine, Mali Naes; Emile Joramo, Selma Sol Magnusdottir; Anna Josendal, Cesilie Andreassen, Synne Hansen; Emilie Nautnes

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Andrea Rodriguez (GK); Olga Garcia, Ivana, Kathellen, Kentl Robles; Caroline Weir, Claudia Sanchez, Sandie Toletti; Athenea del Castillo, Esther Rodriguez, Naomie Feller

Rosenborg vs Real Madrid Prediction

Rosenborg have not had the most positive results heading into this game, having won just one of their last four matches.

Real Madrid, by contrast, are on a strong run of form and will fancy their chances of securing progress to the group stage. We are backing the Spaniards to progress with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Rosenborg 0-2 Real Madrid

