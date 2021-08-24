Rosenborg vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Rennes travel to Trondheim, Norway to take on Rosenborg in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday at the Lerkendal Stadion.

Les Rouge et Noir won the first leg 2-0 and are favorites to progress to the group stage.

Rosenborg shrugged off their 2-0 defeat in the first leg to post a 5-0 win over Odd in league action on the weekend to move to third in the standings.

Stefano Holmquist Vecchia was the only member of the attacking trio against Rennes to start and he grabbed a brace. Noah Holm, Emil Konradsen Ceide and Holmar Örn Eyjolfsson all got on the scoresheet in a convincing victory.

Rosenborg må ta igjen to mål mot Rennes på Lerkendal etter 0-2 i Frankrike. pic.twitter.com/DNvi1xU9aW — Rosenborg Ballklub (@RBKfotball) August 19, 2021

Benjamin Bourigeaud grabbed two assists for Rennes in the first leg, with Naif Aguerd and Sehrou Guirassy finding the net.

However, it was new €14 million signing Baptiste Santamaria who shined over the weekend, assisting Martin Terrier in scoring the only goal of the game as Rennes defeated Nantes 1-0 at home.

Rosenborg vs Rennes Head-to-Head

The first leg was the first time these two teams have met in their history, with Rennes triumphing 2-0.

Rosenborg BK Form Guide in all competitions: W-L-W-W-W

Stade Rennais Form Guide in all competitions: W-W-D-D-L

Rosenborg vs Rennes Team News

Rosenborg BK

Troillongan boss Åge Hareide will be without midfielders Per Ciljan Skjelbred, Markus Henriksen and forward Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul for the game. Dino Islamovic is reportedly an injury doubt, with Noah Holm set to feature in his stead.

New signing Pavle Vagic started against Odd and may replace Edvard Tagseth in midfield.

Injured: Per Ciljan Skjelbred, Markus Henriksen, Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul

Doubtful: Dino Islamovic

Suspended: None

Stade Rennais

Bruno Genesio saw Jeremy Doku limp off injured against Nantes in the derby win and he's unlikely to feature in this game. Jeremy Gelin and Jonas Martin remain unavailable through injury.

Eduardo Camavinga's rumored move to PSG has seen him excluded from the starting lineup in Rennes' last three games. Meanwhile, Croatian attacking midfielder Lovro Majer is close to signing with the club.

Injured: Jeremy Gelin, Jonas Martin, Jeremy Doku

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rosenborg vs Rennes Predicted XI

Rosenborg BK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Hansen (GK); Erlend Dahl Reitan, Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson, Even Hovland, Adam Andersson; Alexander Tettey, Vebjorn Hoff, Pavle Vagic; Carlo Holse, Noah Holm, Stefano Holmquist Vecchia.

Stade Rennais Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis (GK); Hamari Traore, Loic Bade, Naif Aguerd, Birger Meling; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Baptiste Santamaria Flavien Tait, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Martin Terrier, Sehrou Guirassy.

Rosenborg vs Rennes Prediction

Rosenborg will hope their stellar domestic form and strong home record translates into a win for them. However, given that Rennes have only conceded two goals in four competitive matches so far, it seems a tall order.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has impressed for Rennes so far this season, and he could ably replace Doku. We expect a closely fought contest, with Rennes going through to the group stage with a draw.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1-1 Rennes (1-3 agg)

