Rotherham United vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United are set to play hosts to Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship game.

Rotherham United come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Watford on Wednesday at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Belgian centre-back Christian Kabasele and captain Troy Deeney in the first half secured the victory for Vladimir Ivic's side.

FULL TIME | Watford 2 v 0 Millers



Despite a much improved second half display from the Millers, our evening ends in defeat.

Bristol City, on the other hand, beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on Wednesday at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

A late second-half goal from Senegal international Famara Diedhiou ensured victory for Dean Holden's Bristol City.

Rotherham United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

In 11 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Rotherham United have won four games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018, with Bristol City beating nine-man Rotherham United 1-0. Centre-back Adam Webster, now at Brighton & Hove Albion, scored the only goal of the game to secure the win for Bristol City.

Rotherham United had right-back Billy Jones and midfielder Richie Towell sent off in the second half.

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L-L-L

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-L-W

Rotherham United vs Bristol City Team News

Rotherham United will be without midfielder Kieran Sadlier, Wales international Shaun MacDonald, centre-back Clark Robertson and winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who are all out injured.

Injured: Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Bristol City manager Dean Holden will be unable to call upon the services of Austria international Andreas Weimann, youngster Steven Sessegnon, midfielders Liam Walsh and Joe Williams. Centre-backs Nathan Baker and Alfie Mawson are also unavailable.

Injured: Andreas Weimann, Steven Sessegnon, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Angus MacDonald, Matthew Olosunde, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Matt Crooks, Joe Mattock, Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Tommy Rowe, Callum O'Dowda, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells

Rotherham United vs Bristol City Prediction

Rotherham United have struggled since their promotion, and sit 20th in the league table. They have won three of their 17 games, and Paul Warne's side will have to string together a positive run of results to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

Bristol City, on the other hand, sit sixth in the league table, and have done well so far. Former Chelsea centre-back and Czech Republic international Tomas Kalas continues to be a key player, while Nahki Wells has led the line well.

Rotherham United's form does not inspire confidence. Bristol City look good, and will be the favorites.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Bristol City

