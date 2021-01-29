Rotherham United vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

High-flying Swansea City travel to the New York Stadium this weekend to face a relegation-battling Rotherham United in the Championship.

With 13 wins and just four defeats from 25 games, the Swans are currently second in the standings, just seven points behind leaders Norwich City.

Last seen in the Premier League during the 2017-18 season, the Welsh outfit look primed to make a top-flight return at last.

They're unbeaten in six league games and will be hoping to push on in the race for qualification with another victory.

Back in the Championship just over a year after relegation, Rotherham haven't had the most memorable return to the second tier after an atrocious run.

With just six wins from 23 games, the Millers are mired in a relegation scramble and sit two points outside of the safe zone.

More recently, however, the club have posted improved results. They beat Derby County and Middlesbrough on either side of a draw to go three-games unbeaten.

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

In 11 meetings, the spoils are almost even with Rotherham winning thrice and Swansea coming out on top only four times. That includes a 1-0 win at home for Swansea earlier this season.

Advertisement

🔴 REF WATCH 🟡



Tony Harrington will be the man in the middle when we travel to take on Rotherham United on Saturday.



👉 https://t.co/Zv4feljTO3 pic.twitter.com/bNYuTJwCB4 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 28, 2021

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Team News

Rotherham United

Chiedozie Ogbene and Clark Robertson are the only two long-term absentees for the hosts, who do not have any fresh injury concerns.

Jamie Lindsay, Matt Crooks, and Angus MacDonald are all one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene and Clark Robertson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

👏| Four Millers representatives - including the Gaffer - and it could have been more!



Congratulations to Paul Warne, Michael Ihiekwe, @MrWesleyHarding and @matt_olosunde for making the Team of the (Mid) week!#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud https://t.co/HNih0MLUTl — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) January 28, 2021

Swansea City

Steven Benda and Tivonge Rushesha will remain sidelined for Steve Cooper's side. Meanwhile, Kyle Naughton is suspended after getting sent off in the midweek draw to Brentford.

Advertisement

Injured: Steven Benda and Tivonge Rushesha

Suspended: Kyle Naughton

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Rotherham United (3-1-4-2): Jamal Blackman; Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Angus MacDonald; Shaun MacDonald; Matthew Olosunde, Wes Harding, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles; Michael Smith, Matt Crooks.

Swansea City (3-1-4-2): Freddie Woodman; Ryan Bennett, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi; Matt Grimes; Connor Roberts, Jake Bidwell, Jay Fulton, Conor Hourihane; Jamal Lowe, Andrew Ayew.

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Prediction

Even though Rotherham have impressed in attack several times this season, its their lacklustre defence which has let them down so far.

Swansea are sure to make a meal of it and emerge victorious.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Swansea City