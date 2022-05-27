Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Royal AM on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando Pirates are in sixth place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best so far. The Buccaneers eased past Maritzburg United by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Royal AM, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this year. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an impressive record against Royal AM and have won 21 of the 31 matches played between the two teams. Royal AM have managed seven victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Royal AM form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-L-D-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-D-W

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Royal AM

Ricardo Nascimento is injured at the moment and will not be available against Orlando Pirates this weekend. Tebogo Potsane has served his suspension, however, and should be available for selection.

Injured: Ricardo Nascimento

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Paseka Mako picked up an injury last month and will also be sidelined for this match.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa, Paseka Mako

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Royal AM Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Nyame; Jeffrey Dlamini, Lantshene Phalane, Lesego Manganyi; Mokete Mogaila, Thabo Matlaba, Kabelo Mahlasela, Siphesihle Msomi; Tebogo Potsane, Sepana Letsoalo, Mxolisi Macuphu

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Richard Ofori; Bandile Shandu, Olisa Ndah, Happy Jele, Innocent Maela; Ben Motshwari, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers ended their poor run of form against Maritzburg United and will look to build on their resurgence this week.

Royal AM have historically struggled against the Buccaneers and will need to play out of their skins on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Chippa United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi