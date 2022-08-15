Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2022-23

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Royal AM on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Royal AM are currently in fifth place in the South African Premier Division and have made a fairly impressive start to their league campaign. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Stellenbosch last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chippa United in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an impressive record against Royal AM and have won 20 out of the 31 matches played between the two sides. Royal AM have managed seven victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on their day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Royal AM form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Royal AM

Ricardo Nascimento has recovered from his injury and should be able to play his part for Royal AM this week. The hosts will need to field their best team to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

Evidence Makgopa has overcome his injury scare from last week's training session and should be able to feature in this game. The Buccaneers are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Royal AM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mondli Mpoto; Thato Lingwati, Ricardo Nascimento, Lesego Manganyi, Mokete Mogaila; Lantshene Phalane, Domingues, Kabelo Mahlasela; Menzi Masuku, Mxolisi Macuphu, Andre de Jong

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (3-4-3): Richard Ofori; Olisa Ndah, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Innocent Maela; James Monyane, Deon Kavendji, Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare; Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kwame Peprah

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on mounting a title challenge this season. The Buccaneers have managed only four points from their three league games so far and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Royal AM can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Royal AM 1-2 Orlando Pirates

