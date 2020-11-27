Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League is back in action this weekend as CSKA Moscow take on Rubin Kazan in an important fixture at the Kazan Arena on Sunday. CSKA Moscow have been excellent this season and will want to maintain their unbeaten streak this weekend.

Rubin Kazan have endured a difficult campaign so far and are currently in 10th place in the Russian Premier League standings. The Russian outfit suffered a devastating 2-0 defeat against FC Rostov last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last six games in the Russian Premier League and hold the upper hand going into this game. The team from Moscow was held to a 1-1 draw by fellow top-four contenders PFC Sochi in its previous game and needs a victory on Sunday.

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have an excellent record against Rubin Kazan and have won 23 games out of a total of 43 matches between the two sides. Rubin Kazan have registered only 12 victories against CSKA Moscow and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a shock 2-1 victory for Rubin Kazan. Denis Makarov scored a stoppage-time winner on the day and will play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Rubin Kazan form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-L-W-W-L

CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: D-W-W-W-W

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Uremovic is currently injured

Rubin Kazan

Rubin Kazan have a few injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Filip Uremovic, Djorde Despotovic, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia against CSKA Moscow. Ivan Ignatyev is yet to recover from his illness and remains a doubt for this fixture.

Injured: Filip Uremovic, Djorde Despotovic, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Doubtful: Ivan Ignatyev

Suspended: None

Mario Fernandes remains a doubt for CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow

Kirill Nababkin, Alan Dzagoev, and Bruno Fuchs are currently ruled out and will be sidelined against Feyenoord. Mario Fernandes and Viktor Vasin have recovered from their injuries but are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Alan Dzagoev

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov, Konstantin Kuchaev

Suspended: None

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Rubin Kazan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuri Dyupin; Ilya Samoshnikov, Carl Starfelt, Silvije Begic, Georgi Zotov; Darko Jevtic, Oliver Abildgaard; Aleksandr Zuev, Oleg Shatov, Denis Makarov; Soltmurad Bakaev

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Georgy Schennikov, Igor Diveev, Hordur Magnusson, Baktiyar Zaynutdinov; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Arnor Sigurdsson, Nikola Vlasic, Nair Tiknizyan; Fyodor Chalov

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

CSKA Moscow have a strong squad and are genuine contenders for the Russian Premier League title this season. The Moscow side has Zenit Saint Petersburg hot on its heels and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Rubin Kazan have shown glimpses of their potential this season but have largely failed to meet expectations in the league. CSKA Moscow have been excellent so far and the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Rubin Kazan 1-3 CSKA Moscow

