10 Chelsea players weighing up exits ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Chelsea are currently preparing for what could be a very busy summer transfer window, with the club keen on strengthening their squad ahead of next season. While the Blues are prepared to once again splash the cash on new signings this summer, they could also make do with cashing in on a couple of first-team players.

Recent reports indicate that a couple of Chelsea players are currently evaluating their futures at the club, with no less than 10 players believed to be weighing up a summer exit.

The west London club have endured a very disappointing 2022-23 campaign. They have fallen short of their high standards in virtually every competition they have played in this season.

The Blues are currently outside the top half of the Premier League table, in 11 position on 39 points, with seven games left to play. They have also crashed out of both domestic cup competitions against Manchester City in the first round.

Their last hope of ending the 2022-23 football campaign with silverware was dashed by Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit secured a 4-0 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

With nothing significant left to play for this season, the focus has shifted to the summer transfer window. A couple of players could be sold by the Blues in a bid to trim down their already bloated squad and also balance their books amid FFP concerns.

As it stands, 10 players at the club could reportedly be shown the exit door this summer as per the Evening Standard. This includes the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues will also have to make decisions on the future of the likes of N'Golo Kante, whose contract expires this summer, and Kai Havertz, who has two years left on his current deal.

There is also strong transfer interest from academy graduate Mason Mount, who has not committed his long-term future to Chelsea. The English midfielder is currently among a host of players who could be sold by the Blues this summer, amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

Frank Lampard labels Chelsea star as a top-player

Interim Blues manager Frank Lampard has backed Mount to come good for the west London club amid heavy criticism in recent months. The midfielder is currently the subject of transfer interest from Liverpool, who are looking to revamp their midfield ahead of next season.

Speaking about Mount, interim Chelsea manager Lampard went on to label him as a top player. He said (via the Guardian):

"I’m not going to tell anyone what opinion they should have on football but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player then I’m not sure what they’re seeing, in my opinion.

He continued:

“Form is one thing that people can debate. There’s players now that get debated about more than we were in my career. It’s partly social media."

