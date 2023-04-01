£105 million rated Manchester United target wants to join Bayern Munich - Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani prefers a transfer to Bayern Munich over Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain, according to German television channel SPORT1.

Kolo Muani joined Frankfurt from French club Nantes on a free transfer last summer. He has since established himself as a key player for the Bundesliga outfit, bagging 17 goals and 14 assists from 36 appearances across competitions.

The 24-year-old has also broken into the France national team, earning seven caps in total. He featured three times for Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring a goal in the process.

Kolo Muani's performances for club and country have seen him attract interest from elite clubs across Europe. Manchester United are plotting a €120 million (£105 million) move for the Frenchman this summer.

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside Manchester United are preparing a €120m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.



PSG are also interested.



(BILD) Manchester United are preparing a €120m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.PSG are also interested.(BILD) 🚨 Manchester United are preparing a €120m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.PSG are also interested.(BILD) https://t.co/wBYDjVrlei

A return to France is also an option for the former Nantes marksman as PSG are also interested in him. Les Parisiens are seemingly keen to bolster their frontline and view Kolo Muani as a potential recruit.

However, Kolo Muani prefers a move to Bayern over either of those two clubs, according to the aforementioned source. The striker is said to be happy in the Bundesliga and is not tempted to move to another league.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @CMoffiziell] Randal Kolo Muani wants to join FC Bayern! The German champions are right at the top of the striker's list of dream clubs. Kolo Muani prefers to stay in the Bundesliga and is also impressed by the high ambition and the squad of Bayern [ @kerry_hau Randal Kolo Muani wants to join FC Bayern! The German champions are right at the top of the striker's list of dream clubs. Kolo Muani prefers to stay in the Bundesliga and is also impressed by the high ambition and the squad of Bayern [@kerry_hau, @CMoffiziell] https://t.co/F8TwIJ6f8c

The Bavarians' ambition, coupled with the quality of their squad, is reportedly tempting for the Frankfurt star. He could link with up several France teammates, including close friend Dayot Upamecano, at Bayern.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are determined to retain Kolo Muani's services beyond this season. The German club are under no pressure to sell the striker as he is contracted to the club until 2027. Addressing the player's future, their sporting director Markus Krosche recently said:

"Basically, we have no intention of giving up Randal (Kolo Muani) this summer after only one year with us. Another season with us would do him good.”

Kolo Muani is also not against the idea of staying at Frankfurt for another year, as per the report. Only a transfer to Bayern would tempt the Manchester United target to leave the club.

Bayern not sold on Manchester United target Kolo Muani

While Kolo Muani is keen to join Bayern, the Bavarians are not entirely sold on the idea of signing the striker. There is a feeling that the Frenchman does not fit into the exact profile the Bundesliga giants usually look for.

However, the club's stance could change with Thomas Tuchel now at the helm. The German tactician, though, wants to assess his squad first before making transfer plans. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Manchester United can convince Kolo Muani to move to England.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes